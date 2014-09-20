Top 10 Brian Clough quotes

Sports Mole picks out 10 of the most memorable quotes from former Derby County and Nottingham Forest boss Brian Clough.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of former Derby County, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

As well as being famed for the numerous trophies that he won, Clough was also known for being a journalist's dream where quotes were concerned.

Here, Sports Mole has picked out 10 of the most memorable Cloughisms.

1. "I wouldn't say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one."

Reflecting on his time as a manager

2. "His wife can't sing and his barber can't cut hair."

Talking about former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England midfielder David Beckham

3. "That Seaman is a handsome young man but he spends too much time looking in the mirror, rather than at the ball. You can't keep goal with hair like that."

His view on former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman

4. "Rome wasn't built in a day. But I wasn't on that particular job."

On getting things done

5. "I ask him which he way that he thinks it should be done. We get down to it, then we talk about it for 20 minutes and decide that I was right."

Dealing with players that disagree with his selection or tactics

6. "I only ever hit Roy the once. He got up so I couldn't have hit him very hard."

The Roy in question was indeed ex-Forest and Manchester United player Roy Keane

7. "Players lose you games, not tactics. There's so much crap talked about tactics by people who barely know how to win at dominoes."

Speaking after England's exit from Euro 2000 under the management of Kevin Keegan

8. "Anybody who can do anything in Leicester but make a jumper has got to be a genius."

A tribute to Martin O'Neill

9. "I'm sure the England selectors thought if they took me on and gave me the job, I'd want to run the show. They were shrewd, because that's exactly what I would have done."

On not getting the England manager's job

10. "If God had wanted us to play football in the clouds, he'd have put grass up there."

Clough explains his footballing philosophy