Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground.

Chelsea will be bidding to move into the top four of the Premier League table when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the home side head into the fixture at the City Ground sitting in 17th position and Ange Postecoglou still searching for his first victory as Forest head coach in eight matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the game.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 12.30pm, BST, on Saturday, October 18.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at the City Ground, the home ground of Nottingham Forest.

Forest have not recorded a win on familiar territory since the opening day of the season when they defeated Brentford. Since then, Forest have lost to West Ham United, Sunderland and FC Midtjylland.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have accumulated four points from their three Premier League away games, earning four points at West Ham and Brentford but losing to Manchester United on September 20.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in the East Midlands will be available to subscribers of TNT Sports.

Online streaming

TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to access the game on the Discovery Plus app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea?

With this being the first Premier League fixture of the weekend, Chelsea have the opportunity to move into the top four of the table.

From Forest's perspective, victory over the world champions would move Postecoglou's team into 14th or 15th position.

Perhaps most importantly, however, triumphing over Chelsea would see Forest move four points clear of the relegation zone.

