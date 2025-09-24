[monks data]
Real Betis vs. Nottingham Forest: Size of task facing Ange Postecoglou's side highlighted by one specific stat

Nottingham Forest's difficult Real Betis test in Europa League highlighted by one specific stat
Nottingham Forest square off against Real Betis in the Europa League on Wednesday night facing the task of inflicting a rare home defeat on the La Liga side.

Nottingham Forest face a daunting task to earn victory away at Real Betis in their first League Phase fixture of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou has been provided with a difficult opening to life at the City Ground, failing to overcome any of Arsenal, Swansea City and Burnley.

Most notably, just one point has come from two Premier League fixtures, and focus is now on trying to make a successful start to the club's Europa League campaign as the Greek-Australian attempts to win the trophy for the second year in a row after his success with Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest have a number of daunting European contests ahead of them, but none more so than facing La Liga outfit Real Betis on away territory.

Manuel Pellegrini's reached the final of the 2024-25 Conference League before suffering defeat to Chelsea in the final.

Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini on October 6, 2024

Forest face uphill task against Real Betis

Betis have collected nine points from their opening six games in Spain's top flight, their only defeat coming at the hands of Athletic Bilbao at their temporary home of Estadio La Cartuja.

That is their current ground due to the renovation of Estadio Benito Villamarín, something which will make it difficult to extend what is an incredible home record in Europe.

In their last 18 home matches in group-stage continental games, Betis have suffered just the one defeat, at home to Rangers in December 2023.

Defeat has been avoided against AC Milan, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Celtic during that period.

Furthermore, Pellegrini's team have also overcome Alaves and Real Sociedad at Estadio La Cartuja during the early weeks of this campaign.

On the flip side for Forest, Real Betis have lost seven of their nine games against Premier League opposition, only defeating Chelsea during the 2005-06 Champions League.

Meanwhile, Forest are participating in their first European fixture since losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 1995-96.

