Montenegro and Armenia are set to clash at the Gradski Stadion on Monday evening in an international friendly clash as preparation ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The hosts have already started their qualifying campaign with two wins and one loss, while the visitors are still preparing for their opening match against Portugal later this year.

Match preview

Montenegro have never qualified for the finals of a UEFA European Championship or FIFA World Cup since becoming an independent nation in 2006, but they have started their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in positive fashion.

Robert Prosinecki, in charge since February 2024, has led the Brave Falcons to two wins and one defeat from their opening three fixtures in group L, defeating Gibraltar (3-1) and Faroe Islands (1-0) and losing against Czech Republic (2-0).

Their last match saw them lose to Czech Republic, meaning they fell into second place and are just three points ahead of third-placed Croatia, while Prosinecki's side have also played a game more than the third-placed team.

Aiming to bounce back from that defeat ahead of their reverse fixture meeting with Czech Republic in September, Montenegro will be hopeful of securing a confidence building victory on Monday.

Their opponents, Armenia, are yet to start their qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with their opening match set to come against Portugal in September.

Armenia will similarly be aiming for their first-ever appearance at a major competition, but they have been drawn in a difficult group alongside Portugal, Hungary and Republic of Ireland.

They will be looking to enter their group fixtures on a positive note to give themselves the best chance of qualifying, meaning they must snap their three-game losing streak on Monday.

Armenia have lost to Georgia (3-0 and 6-1) in the promotion/relegation playoffs in the Nations League, while they were defeated 5-2 by Kosovo last time out.

They will be able to draw confidence from their victory in the last meeting with Montenegro, when they won 1-0, while they have won two of their last three encounters.









Montenegro form (all competitions):





L



L



W



W



W



L





Armenia form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



L



L





Team News

Montenegro captain Stevan Jovetic is likely to lead the team out once again on Monday, potentially partnering Milan Vukotic and Nikola Krstovic in attack.

At the other end of the pitch, Stefan Savic, Igor Vujacic and Nikola Sipcic could start in a back three, with Igor Nikic between the sticks.

As for Armenia, Edgar Sevikyan is likely to lead the line on Monday, with Zhirayr Shaghoyan and Artur Serobyan playing from wide positions.

Tigran Avanesyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan and Eduard Spertsyan are also expected to retain their places in the middle of the park.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Nikic; Savic, Vujacic, Sipcic; Vesovic, Jankovic, Kuc, Radunovic; Vukotic, Jovetic; Krstovic

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Avagyan; Hambardzumyan, Muradyan, G Harutyunyan, Tiknizyan; Avanesyan, H Harutyunyan, Spertsyan; Shaghoyan, Sevikyan, Serobyan

We say: Montenegro 2-1 Armenia

Armenia may have won two of their last three meetings with Montenegro, but the hosts are in significantly better form and we believe they will win this one.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Montenegro win with a probability of 60.41%. A draw has a probability of 22.1% and a win for Armenia has a probability of 17.54%. The most likely scoreline for a Montenegro win is 1-0 with a probability of 11.64%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (10.95%) and 2-1 (9.87%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.49%), while for an Armenia win it is 0-1 (5.58%).

