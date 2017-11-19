Nov 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Stadio Ciro Vigorito (Benevento)
BeneventoBenevento
1-2
SassuoloSassuolo
Samuel Armenteros Nunez Mendoza Jansson (65')
Letizia (25'), Costa (43'), Samuel Armenteros Nunez Mendoza Jansson (66')
Letizia (67')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Matri (57'), Peluso (90')
Magnanelli (30')

Result: Benevento set unwanted record as losing run continues

Benevento lose their 13th Serie A match in a row to take an unwanted record from Manchester United that has stood for 87 years.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Serie A newcomers Benevento lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon to earn the unwanted record for most defeats to start a top-flight campaign in Europe's top five leagues.

Federico Peluso struck in the final minute of time at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito to condemn the hosts to a 13th-successive loss.

Benevento are now in the record books for all the wrong reasons, overtaking the previous worst run that was set by Manchester United 87 years ago.

The Red Devils lost 12 games on the spin in the English top flight at the start of the 1930-31 season, and that losing streak had stood the test of time until this afternoon.

Alessandro Matri opened the scoring for Sassuolo, but Samuel Armenteros was in the right place at the right time to tuck home an equaliser eight minutes later.

Benevento, promoted from Serie B last season, were unable to hold on for a first point as Peluso found a way through at the death after Gaetano Letizia was given his marching orders.

