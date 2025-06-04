Man City transfer news: Tijjani Reijnders deal agreed, but interest set to cool on England international

Manchester City agree a deal to sign AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, but could drop their interest in Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White as a result, according to a report.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for â‚¬55m (£46.5m) on a five-year deal.

In what was a difficult campaign for Milan, Reijnders was the shining light, especially with his man-of-the-match performance away to Real Madrid in the Champions during the league phase.

The Dutch midfielder hit 15 goals across all competitions for the Rossoneri, but that was not enough for them to make any significant imprint on the Champions League, and they also missed out on European football, finishing down in eighth in Serie A.

Reijnders will not be the only player departing San Siro this summer either, as the 26-year-old is set to join the likes Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao in leaving Milan ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

David Ornstein has reported that the deal includes a fixed fee of â‚¬55m (£46.5m) as well as potential performance-based bonuses.

Reijnders is yet to undergo a medical at City, but once that is passed, the transfer will be able to go through, with personal terms also agreed.

Gibbs-White to Man City now 'unlikely'

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on April 27, 2025.© Imago

City striking a deal for Reijnders does mean that any move for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White now looks unlikely though, according to talkSPORT.

Pep Guardiola has already spent big in 2025, bolstering all areas of the pitch, with Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush arriving for big fees in January.

That means signing Gibbs-White, as well as Reijnders, may be counter-productive, with both players possessing a similar style of play, and neither would come cheap.

Gibbs-White would likely command a much higher transfer fee even than Reijnders, given that Forest are in a stronger position due to their qualification for European football, but the 25-year-old is now entering the final two years of his contract at the City Ground.

For the second season running, Gibbs-White contributed to 15 Premier League goals during 2024-25, scoring seven and assisting eight, as Forest finished seventh, achieving more than double the amount of points (65) they managed in the 2023-24 season (32).

Gibbs-White is currently away with the England team ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Andorra on Friday, where the Forest man could win his third cap.

