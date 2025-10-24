Manchester City are reportedly ready to entertain offers for midfielder Mateo Kovacic amid interest from a number of European clubs.

The 31-year-old has played 90 times for the Citizens across all competitions and has won four trophies, including the 2023-24 Premier League title, since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Kovacic has found it challenging to nail down a regular starting spot under manager Pep Guardiola, though, and his time at the Etihad Stadium has often been disrupted by injuries.

The midfielder has only just returned to full fitness after recovering from Achilles surgery in the summer and he is in contention to start his first match of the season for Man City when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola is pleased to have Kovacic back at his disposal and believes that the “extraordinary” Croatia international “has a special quality” to retain possession in midfield.

Milan-linked Kovacic heading for Man City exit door?

Despite that, CaughtOffside reports that Man City are expected to be open to offers to let Kovacic leave next year.

Kovacic is under contract at the Etihad until June 2027 and he is yet to enter negotiations with club representatives over an extension, leading to suggestions that he could soon seek pastures new.

Recent reports have claimed that Kovacic has been targeted by Serie A leaders AC Milan, who could sign the midfielder for an ‘affordable price’ in the region of €10m (£8.7m).

It has been suggested that Milan have identified Kovacic as a potential replacement for 40-year-old Luka Modric, but the Rossoneri will also consider integrating both players into their first-team plans and ‘could play the Modric card’ to try and convince his Croatian compatriot to make the move to San Siro.

One source from CaughtOffside has said: “The likelihood is that City will be receptive to offers in January. Milan in particular are looking at this opportunity to accelerate a move."

Aston Villa, West Ham join European clubs in race for Kovacic

Milan may face competition for Kovacic’s signature, though, as a number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham United, have also been credited with an interest.

It is understood that interest from both Villa and West Ham is ‘less advanced’ at this stage, and the same can be said for La Liga duo Villarreal and Real Betis who are also keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

Whether Kovacic would be interested in representing another English club or returning to Spain, where he spent four years at Real Madrid, remains to be seen at this stage.

Kovacic is currently focused on regaining his fitness and form for Man City as he attempts to force his way back into Guardiola’s team, as well as help Croatian qualify for the 2026 World Cup before the end of this year.