Seeking to limb to the top of the Premier League table, Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens secured a slender 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break, while the Toffees claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Abdukodir Khusanov (calf), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (ineligible), Nathan Patterson (unspecified)

Doubtful: Michael Keane (rib), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

