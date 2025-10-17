[monks data]
Team News: Man City vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton.

Seeking to limb to the top of the Premier League table, Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens secured a slender 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break, while the Toffees claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


MANCHESTER CITY vs. EVERTON

Manchester City midfielder Rodri before his side's game against Brentford, on October 5, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Abdukodir Khusanov (calf), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (ineligible), Nathan Patterson (unspecified)

Doubtful: Michael Keane (rib), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Written by
Oliver Thomas
