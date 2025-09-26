Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley.

Manchester City welcome newly-promoted Burnley to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens eased to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, but the Clarets were knocked out by Cardiff City, losing 2-1 on home soil, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Foster

