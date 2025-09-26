[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Burnley

Team News: Man City vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley.

Manchester City welcome newly-promoted Burnley to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens eased to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, but the Clarets were knocked out by Cardiff City, losing 2-1 on home soil, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


MANCHESTER CITY vs. BURNLEY

Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov pictured in September 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Foster

Written by
Oliver Thomas
