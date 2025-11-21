Manchester City will be looking to set a new club record in the Premier League when they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Citizens are in high spirits after winning seven of their last eight matches across all competitions (L1), including a statement 3-0 home victory over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool before the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s side boast the best home record in the Premier League so far this season, accumulating 15 points from a possible 18 available (W5 L1) at the Etihad Stadium and scoring a division-high 16 home goals in the process.

Man City have only prevailed in two of their first five top-flight fixtures on the road, though (D1 L2), and suffered defeat in their most recent away match against Aston Villa (1-0) at the end of last month.

Nevertheless, the Citizens will be confident of securing maximum points in this weekend’s contest against an incontinent Newcastle outfit, considering their impressive record against the Magpies.

Man City looking to win club-record 13th match at St James’ Park

Man City have remarkably lost only one of their last 35 Premier League encounters with Newcastle (D6 L28) over the last 19 years - a 2-1 away defeat in January 2019.

That loss was a rare blip for the Citizens at St James’ Park where they have won a total of 12 Premier League away games against the Magpies, their joint-most away victories against a single opponent in the division (also 12 against Everton).

Victory for Man City on Saturday would represent their 13th away against Newcastle, making St James’ Park the stadium where they have won most often as a visiting team since the Premier League’s inception in 1992-93.

Guardiola and co will fancy their chances of making the net ripple this weekend, as they have scored in each of their last 33 PL meetings with Newcastle; only three teams have enjoyed a longer scoring streak against an opponent in top-flight history - Chelsea versus Newcastle (37 from 1933 to 1969), Tottenham against Newcastle (35 from 1922 to 1961) and Everton versus Blackburn (34 from 1925 to 1962).

Man City have won three and drawn three of their last six visits to St James’ Park, most recently drawing 1-1 in September 2024 wen Josko Gvardiol’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

Guardiola: ‘Nothing is defined in November’

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and can move to within one point of leaders Arsenal if they beat 14th-placed Newcastle, who are hovering just two points above the relegation zone following back-to-back losses to West Ham United and Brentford.

Guardiola has insisted that the Premier League title race cannot be decided in November, but a victory on Saturday would be an “important step” in the right direction for his Citizens side.

"The truth is the team as strong as Arsenal in the last season, they have been impeccable in many things, Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"The feeling that I have had in the past where we have fought incredibly against Liverpool, I have had the feeling that we will not drop many points and if they can take a lot of distance it will be difficult to catch up with them.

"When the distance is too big it is more difficult but at the same time we are in November and in November, in this league, nothing is defined.

"What happens in February, March? Be careful. But now is the start of the season. Now, the international break is done, we have games every three or four days and the real season starts now.

“The important thing is to be there and to be close and after that, arrive at the end of the season with a chance that we can fight it. Winning tomorrow would be an important step for us."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has provided a fresh update on the fitness of midfield duo Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, who will both miss the trip to Newcastle.

