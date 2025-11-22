Newcastle United and Manchester City confirm their starting lineups for this evening’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named the same starting lineup for the third successive Premier League game for this evening’s clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Citizens have won their last two top-flight matches against Bournemouth and reigning champions Liverpool, beating the latter 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium prior to the international break.

Few will be surprised to see goal machine Erling Haaland leading the line; the prolific Norwegian is looking to score his 100th Premier League goal and 15th of the season this evening.

Fellow in-form attacker Jeremy Doku, who produced a man-of-the-match display against Liverpool, will continue on the left flank, while Rayan Cherki is also handed another start despite potential temptations from Guardiola to recall either Savinho or Oscar Bobb.

Cherki is expected to operate on the right side of attack, but he will have license to drift into central positions to link up with Phil Foden, while captain Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez operate in deeper midfield roles.

A back four of Mateus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly remains intact, protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Livramento, Hall, Schar return to Newcastle XI, Gordon misses out

As for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has made a total of three changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Brentford before the international break.

Tino Livramento returns to the starting lineup for the first time since the end of September after recovering from injury and he will begin at right-back, replacing Kieran Trippier who has been left out of the matchday squad.

Lewis Hall is also recalled and has replaced the suspended Dan Burn at left-back, while Fabian Schar is handed his first Premier League start since mid-September and will partner Malick Thiaw at centre-back, with Sven Botman dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is fit to start between the sticks and Joelinton also keeps his starting spot in midfield after both players with withdrawn against Brentford last time out with respective concussion and shin problems.

Joelinton will link up with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonalli in the middle of the pitch, with Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley all providing cover on the bench.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Anthony Gordon, who has not recovered from a hip injury in time to feature, so Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes will continue on the flanks, providing support in attack for central striker Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Subs: Ramsdale, Ruddy, Botman, A Murphy, Ramsey, Willock, Miley, Elanga, Neave

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb

