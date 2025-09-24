Manchester City's activity in the last two transfer windows has been hectic, however, there were those who criticised Pep Guardiola and his team for "ignoring" one sector: right-back.

Manchester City's activity in the last two transfer windows has been hectic, with millions spent on interesting reinforcements such as Marmoush and Reijnders. However, there were those who criticised Pep Guardiola and his team for "ignoring" one sector: right-back. In this position, the only natural option is young Rico Lewis, whilst Matheus Nunes fills in as an improvised solution.

In the first three matches at the start of the current season, the two alternated in the role. Since the victory over Manchester United nine days ago, however, a new name has taken on the function and has impressed: centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. During this period, the blue team also beat Napoli and drew with Arsenal.

Khusanov Makes His Mark at Manchester City

Such is the standing of the 21-year-old Uzbek that he was compared by Guardiola to Kyle Walker, the Citizens idol who played at the club between 2017 and 2025, considered until a few years ago as one of the world's best in the position.

"He can play centrally [in defence], he can play in all positions in the defensive line, except left-back, I would say. His vision is unbelievable, he is solid, stable, has physical strength — like Kyle at his peak. He has incredible concentration, wants to learn. He has been really, really good," praised the manager in the press conference before the EFL Cup match.

"He is so young, the experience of coming from Uzbekistan to France [at Lens], then coming here, and adapting in a season that was difficult for us... The movements and patterns we have, he is incredible and will learn quickly. Yes, I think you can feel that he is a high-level signing for the next many, many years at the club," he added.

Khusanov as right-back in 2025-26:



3 matches (all as starter and played 90 minutes in two)



1 goal conceded by City



9 clearances



6 interceptions



4 tackles



5 ground duels won



124 accurate passes



6 accurate long balls



Khusanov is not the first centre-back Guardiola has used as full-back at City

Using a centre-back as full-back is nothing new for Guardiola. The manager has been doing this for a long time, with Manuel Akanji (now out of the club), Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake being used in this way more recently.

In this role, Khusanov has shown versatility. He has positioned himself in the build-up alongside the centre-backs to form a trio, but mainly stepped forward and occupied the flank, as Bernardo Silva, a midfielder with technical quality and link-up play, was the right winger in the three matches that the Uzbek played at full-back. Defensively it has been his strong point, performing well due to his recovery ability through the great pace he possesses.

Signed in January this year after a spell at Lens, the youngster needed a period to adapt and only made ten appearances in six months, accumulating some errors that cost City results. The current situation represents a change in the player's confidence.

Unfortunately for Guardiola, however, Khusanov was injured in the first half of the match against Arsenal with a foot injury. It is not yet known how serious the physical problem is and he may miss the clash against Huddersfield on Wednesday (24th) in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

This article was originally published on Trivela.