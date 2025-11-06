Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will take charge of the 1,000th game of his legendary managerial career in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will take charge of the 1,000th game of his legendary managerial career in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan coach first stepped into the dugout 18 years ago with Barcelona B and he has since revolutionised modern football through his work at three of Europe’s most dominant clubs - Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Man City.

Widely regarded as one of greatest managers of all-time, Guardiola took charge of his 999th game in management on Wednesday night when his Citizens side secured a 4-1 home victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

This weekend, Guardiola will join an exclusive club of coaches to oversee a senior team 1,000 times, and according to the Daily Mail, the 54-year-old is set to be inducted into the League Managers’ Association 1,000 club when he hits his major milestone.

Guardiola will become only the 39th post-war manager to receive the accolade, following in the footsteps of legendary names including Sir Alex Ferguson, Brian Clough and Sir Matt Busby.

Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes are high-profile names who attended the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London last May to be formally honoured as 1,000 club members.

Man City vs. Liverpool represents Guardiola’s 1,000th game in management

“To reach 1,000 games in management is something very special for me,” Guardiola told Man City’s official website.

“When I started managing Barcelona B all those years ago, I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games. You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens.

“I have been so fortunate in my career to work for three amazing clubs. At Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, I have had full support. It means I have been able to work without distraction and be the best manager I can be.

“I am very, very proud of my career. The trophies I have won… honestly, I never imagined I would win so often, but it has been beautiful. I would not change a single moment.

“There are too many people to name individually, but I want to thank everyone I have worked with in the last 18 years. And I also want to thank my family, who support me unconditionally in everything I do.”

Guardiola’s managerial record analysed ahead of 1,000th game

Across his managerial spells with Barcelona B (42 games), Barcelona (247 games), Bayern Munich (161 games) and Man City (549 games), Guardiola boasts an impressive 71.57% win rate having steered his teams to a combined total of 715 victories.

The Catalan has lifted a staggering 40 major trophies during his coaching career, including 18 as Man City boss, remarkably averaging one piece of silverware every 25 games.

After a season in charge of Barcelona B in 2007-08, Guardiola was promoted to senior manager and went on to win 14 trophies in four seasons, including three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and three Copa del Reys - most famously winning the treble in 2008-09.

Guardiola implemented his renowned tiki-taka philosophy at German giants Bayern where he lifted a further seven honours between 2013 and 2016, including three successive Bundesliga titles, as well as winning 121 games of in 161 matches.

Now in is 10th season at Man City, Guardiola is one of only three managers in history (along with Ferguson and Mourinho) to win multiple titles in the Premier League, lifting six in total.

Four of those came in succession, marking the first time in English football history that the top-flight title had been won by the same club four years in a row.

Man City became the first and only Premier League club to date to accumulate 100 points in the 2017-18 season under Guardiola, who also steered the Citizens to a historic treble, including the FA Cup and a first Champions League triumph, in the 2022-23 campaign.

The four-time LMA Manager of the Year winner will mark his 1,000th match in the dugout against a fitting opponent in Liverpool, who are the reigning Premier League champions and have challenged Man City at the top of English football for several years during the Catalan’s memorable decade at the Etihad.

No Data Analysis info