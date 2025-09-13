Manchester City and Manchester United meet for the 197th edition of the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
Neither side has made an ideal start to the campaign, coming into the fixture both some distance from the summit, and the two have a number of injury concerns heading into this encounter.
MAN CITY vs. MAN UNITED
MAN CITY
Out: Rayan Cherki (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles)
Doubtful: John Stones (muscle), Savinho (unspecified), Rico Lewis (knock), Phil Foden (unspecified), Abdukodir Khusanov (calf), Josko Gvardiol (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock), Diogo Dalot (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad
