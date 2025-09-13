Sports Mole looks at the injury and suspension news ahead of the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City and Manchester United meet for the 197th edition of the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Neither side has made an ideal start to the campaign, coming into the fixture both some distance from the summit, and the two have a number of injury concerns heading into this encounter.

MAN CITY

Out: Rayan Cherki (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles)

Doubtful: John Stones (muscle), Savinho (unspecified), Rico Lewis (knock), Phil Foden (unspecified), Abdukodir Khusanov (calf), Josko Gvardiol (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock), Diogo Dalot (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info