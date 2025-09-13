[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Premier League
Sep 14, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Team News: Manchester City vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Reporter
Sports Mole looks at the injury and suspension news ahead of the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City and Manchester United meet for the 197th edition of the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Neither side has made an ideal start to the campaign, coming into the fixture both some distance from the summit, and the two have a number of injury concerns heading into this encounter.


MAN CITY vs. MAN UNITED

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush on August 23, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Rayan Cherki (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles)

Doubtful: John Stones (muscle), Savinho (unspecified), Rico Lewis (knock), Phil Foden (unspecified), Abdukodir Khusanov (calf), Josko Gvardiol (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock), Diogo Dalot (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad

ID:581387:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2571:
Written by
Andrew Delaney
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Diogo Dalot Josko Gvardiol Mason Mount Mateo Kovacic Matheus Cunha Omar Marmoush Rayan Cherki Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!