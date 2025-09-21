Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town will aim to continue their giant-killing streak in this season's EFL Cup when they host Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium in Wednesday's third-round clash.

The Terriers booked their place in the third round thanks to back-to-back penalty victories, defeating Championship Leicester City in the first round before besting Premier League Sunderland in the second round.

Meanwhile, Man City will compete in the competition for the first time this season, with the Citizens aiming to win the trophy for the first time since securing four consecutive triumphs from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

What time does Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City kick off?

The third-round tie will get underway at 7:45pm local time on Wednesday night.

Where is Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City being played?

The contest will take place at the John Smith's Stadium, which has a capacity of 24,500 fans.

The two teams last met at this ground in the 2018-19 Premier League season, when Man City recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory.

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City in the UK

Online streaming

The game will be available to watch in the UK on the Sky Sports+ app.

Highlights

Highlights of the game should be released on the Sky Sports Football YouTube page and on the dedicated Sky Sports app.

The Sky Sports Football X account is also likely to post clips of key moments from the match.

What is at stake for Huddersfield Town and Manchester City?

Huddersfield Town have already pulled off two impressive giant-killings in the EFL Cup this term, with the League One side defeating both Leicester City and Sunderland, and the Terriers will be looking to add Manchester City's scalp to their collection on Wednesday.

However, Manchester City are aiming to secure their first EFL Cup trophy since a four-year period of domination over the tournament between 2017-18 and 2020-21, and the Citizens will be supremely confident of progressing past the third round.

Man City have won all of their last three meetings with Huddersfield Town, as well as each of their last two visits to the John Smith's Stadium, and the visitors are significant favourites to make it four straight wins over the Terriers on Wednesday.

