Juventus vs. Manchester City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks back at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Juventus and Manchester City.

Top spot in Group G of the FIFA Club World Cup is up for grabs on Thursday when Juventus lock horns with Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare after winning their opening two group fixtures, with Juve beating Wydad AC 4-1 last time out and Man City thumping Al-Ain 6-0 on Monday.

Igor Tudor's men sit top of Group G courtesy of goals scored and Pep Guardiola's side are in need of a victory if they wish to leapfrog the Italians and avoid finishing second, which could result in a last-16 showdown with Group H favourites Real Madrid.

Ahead of Thursday's intriguing contest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Juventus and Man City.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 7

Juventus wins: 4

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 1

Despite their recently-acquired riches, Manchester City have still often struggled to get the better of such an illustrious, successful club in Juventus over the years.

The most recent meeting between the two sides has illustrated that, with Juve boss Thiago Motta inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Pep Guardiola's Citizens thanks to goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie in the League Phase of the Champions League in December 2024, which came during a difficult run of form for both clubs.

That result followed a similar pattern of results between the two over the decades, with the Italians holding the stronger head-to-head record.

As League Cup winners in 1976, Man City were handed a place in the UEFA Cup, but their hopes of mounting a run in the competition were stopped in their tracks when they were unfortunate to draw Juventus in the first round.

Runners-up to rivals Torino in Serie A, Juve were the strongest team in that season's competition, but they suffered an early scare as Man City shrugged off their underdogs tag and beat the Italian giants 1-0 at Maine Road, with Brian Kidd scoring the only goal.

With a team including the likes of Dino Zoff, Marco Tardelli and Claudio Gentile, managed by the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni, City were still up against it, and Juve flexed their muscles in the second leg.

Goals in either half from Gaetano Scirea and Roberto Boninsegna turned the tie around, sent Juve through 2-1 on aggregate, and ultimately saw them win the UEFA Cup at the end of the season.

The same competition saw the two teams meet again, under its new banner of the Europa League in 2010, early into the Abu Dhabi reign at Man City.

Juventus had struggled to recover from relegation in 2006 for their part in the Calciopoli scandal, and had suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Fulham a few months earlier in the previous season's Europa League.

City won the group, but they could only manage two draws with the Old Lady, needing an Adam Johnson equaliser to salvage a point at home following Vincenzo Iaquinta's opener.

In the return fixture at the Olympic Stadium, little-known teenager Niccolo Giannetti put Juve ahead again, before Jo's second-half leveller saw the two sides draw 1-1 once more, and ultimately led to Juve finishing down in third, six points behind Lech Poznan, who joined City in the knockouts.

Their first meeting in the Champions League came in the 2015-16 group stage, and Juve were once again tricky opponents for Man City, doing the double over them and being the only team to take points off Manuel Pellegrini's side in the section.

Under the guise of Massimiliano Allegri, Juve stunned the Etihad on matchday one, exactly 39 years to the day when they lost at Maine Road, with late goals from Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata turning the game on its head after Giorgio Chiellini's own goal had put the hosts in front.

Later in the group stage, City were already assured of progression when the two sides met on matchday five, but Juve still needed a win, and that was handed to them courtesy of a decisive goal scored by Mandzukic.

Previous meetings

Dec 11, 2024: Juventus 2-0 Man City (Champions League League Phase)

Nov 25, 2015: Juventus 1-0 Man City (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 15, 2015: Man City 1-2 Juventus (Champions League Group Stage)

Dec 16, 2010: Juventus 1-1 Man City (Europa League Group Stage)

Sep 30, 2010: Man City 1-1 Juventus (Europa League Group Stage)

Sep 29, 1976: Juventus 2-0 Man City (UEFA Cup First Round Second Leg)

Sep 15, 1976: Man City 1-0 Juventus (UEFA Cup First Round First Leg)