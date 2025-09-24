Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley.

Eager to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing draw, Manchester City will welcome newly-promoted Burnley to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens led Arsenal from the ninth minute thanks to Erling Haaland's strike, but a devastating 93rd-minute equaliser from Gabriel Martinelli meant the spoils were shared.

Meanwhile, the Clarets have failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions, suffering three defeats and one draw, most recently experiencing a lacklustre 2-1 loss to League One Cardiff City in the EFL Cup third round.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Manchester City vs. Burnley kick off?

The game will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 3pm local time.

Where is Manchester City vs. Burnley being played?

The contest will take place at Manchester City's home ground, the Etihad Stadium, which holds a capacity of 53,400.

The hosts boast a formidable record against Burnley at their home ground, winning all of their last 10 meetings since last dropping points in a 2-2 draw during the 2014-15 season.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for domestic fans, this game will not be available to watch on live TV due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

However, you will be able to watch highlights on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on Saturday. You should also be able to view highlights of the game on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Alternatively, Sky Sports News will release a highlight package of the game on their app and website.

What is at stake for Manchester City vs. Burnley?

Manchester City had a difficult start to the season, including two defeats in their first three league games, but the Citizens could make it seven points from their last three fixtures with a win against the Clarets, while a victory would move them into the top four.

Meanwhile, Burnley are looking to end their current four-game winless run and distance themselves from the relegation zone, as Scott Parker's side currently sit above the bottom three by just one point.