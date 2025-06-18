Mahrez's request to Bernardo Silva for Aït-Nouri

New Manchester City signing Rayan Aït-Nouri prepares for his debut at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, supported by former City star Riyad Mahrez.

Freshly transferred to Manchester City, Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to experience a major milestone: his debut in the Citizens' colours will come at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

It is a prestigious start for the Algerian international, who joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for just over £34m. For this new chapter, the defender can count on strong support—even if it now comes from afar.

"Take care of him"

Winger Riyad Mahrez, now playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, made a point of sending a personal message to his former team-mate Bernardo Silva, recently named captain of Manchester City.

"I was speaking with Riyad yesterday. He is a very close friend, and we miss him a lot. When we signed Rayan Ait-Nouri, he told me, ‘Take care of him’," said the Portuguese midfielder in a press conference ahead of the match against Wydad Casablanca.

Silva, in turn, had high praise for the young left-back.

"From the very first week, his behaviour and attitude were fantastic. He is a young player who will help us a great deal. He has a lot of talent, and we will be there for him."

A passing of the torch

During his five seasons at Manchester City, Mahrez won every major title—including three Premier League trophies and a Champions League. Although he never played in a Club World Cup, having left the club in summer 2023, he remains closely connected to the team—and to his compatriots.

With Ait-Nouri, City welcome a player for the future, and Mahrez is determined to help ease his transition. A fine gesture of solidarity between Fennecs, symbolising the mentorship spirit within the Algerian national team.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is stepping into a new world—that of a club accustomed to competing at the very highest level. But with support from both past and present team-mates, he looks well equipped to rise to the challenge.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.