Erling Haaland's goal for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund set a new record in the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola will hope he can lead the club to glory.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland became the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League games for three different clubs.

Pep Guardiola guided his side to a comfortable 4-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in Europe on Wednesday thanks to two goals from Phil Foden, as well as strikes from Rayan Cherki and Haaland.

The Citizens are now fourth in the league phase table with 10 points from four games, and considering 16 points were needed to finish in the top eight and qualify automatically for the round of 16 in 2024-25, it would be surprising if they participated in a playoff tie.

While qualification is all that matters, striker Haaland managed to set a new record, with his goal on the night meaning he is the only player in the competition's history to score in five consecutive games for three different clubs.

The 25-year-old also scored in five consecutive matches for Dortmund in 2020-21, as well as Red Bull Salzburg in 2019-20.

Is this Erling Haaland's best ever season?

Haaland has already found the back of the net 27 times for club and country this season in just 17 matches, while also having produced four assists.

In 14 outings for City this term, the Norwegian has scored 18 goals, whereas he had managed 14 goals in his first 14 games for the club in 2024-25.

The striker scored 13 in 14 at the start of 2023-24, though he did net 22 times in his first 14 fixtures of his debut season in 2022-23.

It should be noted that Haaland failed to find the back of the net in eight of his next 14 fixtures for the Citizens in 2022-23, so if he can avoid a similar run this campaign, then the claim that he is enjoying his best ever season would not be unreasonable.

Can Manchester City win the Champions League and the Premier League?

Though City are six points behind Arsenal after 10 games in the Premier League, that gap is by no means insurmountable, and nobody should write off Guardiola's chances of claiming a seventh league title in England.

As for their hopes of winning the Champions League, they will no doubt need others to start consistently contributing in the final third considering no player other than Haaland has netted more than four goals in all competitions.

Foden has performed well in 2025-26 when playing in close proximity to the striker, and if he can perform as he did against Dortmund over the rest of the season, then City's reliance on their centre-forward will subside considerably.

With more goalscoring threats on the pitch at any one time, City's chances of success in Europe will increase significantly.

