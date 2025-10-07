Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Malawi will welcome Equatorial Guinea to the Bingu National Stadium on Thursday afternoon for their Group H clash in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Both nations are mathematically still in contention for a playoff spot, though their qualification hopes hang by a thread with just two matches left to play.

Match preview

Malawi’s chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup are slim but not yet completely over.

With Tunisia already confirmed as group winners on 22 points, the Flames’ best possible outcome is a second-place finish that could offer a playoff berth.

Currently fourth in the table, Malawi have picked up 10 points from eight matches, recording three wins, one draw and four defeats.

They have scored eight goals and conceded nine, leaving them five points adrift of second-placed Namibia and one behind third-placed Liberia.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s men have endured an inconsistent campaign, with only one victory in their last five games across all competitions.

However, they showed resilience in the previous international window, securing a 2-1 win over Namibia before battling to a 2-2 draw with Liberia.

Those results have restored some belief within the camp, though the Flames must take maximum points from their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of progressing.

Equatorial Guinea sit just one place below Malawi in fifth, also on 10 points, meaning this fixture could effectively decide who remains in the race for second place.

Like their hosts, the Nzalang Nacional have managed three wins, one draw and four losses, scoring seven goals while conceding 11.

Juan Micha Obiang’s side made a slow start to the qualifiers but have found some rhythm lately, losing just one of their last five matches in the competition.

Their most recent results include a 3-2 win over Sao Tome and Principe followed by a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Tunisia.

Defensive solidity remains an issue, as Equatorial Guinea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings.

However, their attacking play has improved, particularly through experienced captain Emilio Nsue, who leads the team with three goals in the qualifiers - only Namibia’s Peter Shalulile has more (four).

Equatorial Guinea edged the reverse fixture 1-0, with Ivan Salvador scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute - which could serve as extra motivation for Malawi to exact revenge in front of their home fans on Thursday.

With both teams level on points, this contest promises to be a closely fought encounter - one that could determine which nation keeps their faint playoff hopes alive.

Malawi World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



WLLLWD



Malawi form (all competitions):



LDLLWD



Equatorial Guinea World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LWWDWL



Equatorial Guinea form (all competitions):



WDLDWL



Team News

Malawi coach Pasuwa has retained 24 of the 26 players who featured in last month’s qualifiers for this round of fixtures against Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe.

Defender Jubril Okedina makes a return to the squad after missing recent games - the Bohemians FC man could make his first competitive appearance since the Four Nations Tournament in March last year.

Equatorial Guinea’s squad sees the return of key figures such as Jose Nabil, Luis Miguel Nlavo and Salvador, while captain Emilio Nsue remains their main goal threat.

However, the visitors are without several regulars - despite being called up, Pedro Obiang, Omar Mascarrel, Miranda, and Real Madrid Castilla striker Lorenzo Zuniga are yet to report to camp.

In addition, the team will also be without Federico Bikoro, Basilio Ndong, and Machin Dicombo, who were not listed among the players that arrived in Malabo.

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Thole; Lameck, Petro, Denis, Lungu; Aaron; Mpinganjira, Njaliwa, Mwaungulu; Mhango, Mbulu

Equatorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Ngaah, Coco, Orozco Fernandez, Akapo; Eneme, Ganet, Akogo; Angono, Nsue, Salvador

We say: Malawi 1-2 Equatorial Guinea

Both nations are evenly matched on paper, but Equatorial Guinea’s greater experience and attacking efficiency could make the difference.

Malawi have shown fight in recent outings, yet their defensive lapses may prove costly against a side with players capable of punishing mistakes.

Aishat Akanni

