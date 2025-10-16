Liverpool reportedly receive a blow in their pursuit of a winger, with the star's current club ready to offer a new deal to the forward, whose form has been mixed.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be ready to enter into talks with Bradley Barcola over a new contract amid interest from Liverpool.

The Reds will continue their Premier League title defence on Sunday at Anfield, where they will take on Manchester United in what could arguably be a defining game for Arne Slot.

Liverpool have looked weak in defence this season, but their attack is also yet to find form, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz still settling into the team.

Left-winger Cody Gakpo has also struggled to make an impact, and there have been calls for the club to sign a replacement in the coming transfer windows.

L’Equipe report that while Liverpool hold firm interest in signing PSG winger Barcola, the French champions are ready to offer the forward a new deal that would make him one of the team's highest earners.

Bradley Barcola in profile: Paris Saint-Germain star assessed

PSG boss Luis Enrique has faced criticism for his use of Barcola, but he has himself urged the forward to improve his output in front of goal, telling reporters: "Today he is God and tomorrow he’s the devil. Please, raise the level."

The winger has scored three times and provided one assist this season, but he has failed to find the back of the net in seven of his nine games for the club.

Barcola predominantly plays on the left, the same side as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was selected ahead of the Frenchman in the 2025 Champions League final.

The 23-year-old still enjoyed an exceptional 2024-25 campaign - he scored 21 times and provided 18 assists for PSG - and if he does not extend beyond his current deal which expires in 2028, it would not be surprising if a number of clubs attempted to secure his services.

Do Liverpool need to sign Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window?

Liverpool will not want to block the pathway of teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha, who scored the winning goal against Newcastle United on August 25, and is seen as a key part of the future.

Ngumoha is only 17 and signing someone like Barcola would not necessarily block the Englishman's pathway into the first team given the age gap between the two, though the PSG star will want to be a starter even as the Liverpool teenager approaches his twenties.

Perhaps it would be better if the Reds looked to target an older player such as Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who would also be able ti impact the team immediately.

The Cherries star will be 26 in January, and given he is able to play on both flanks, Slot would be able to start both Ngumoha and Semenyo in games once Mohamed Salah either leaves or is taken out of the starting lineup.