Sports Mole provides an in-depth guide to Liverpool's 2025-26 pre-season schedule, including details on their opponents, how to follow their fixtures and whether Florian Wirtz could make his debut

Proudly sporting Premier League winners' medals around their necks, Liverpool's players and staff will soon reunite at Kirkby for a critical pre-season period.

Arne Slot has most of the old gang together barring Trent Alexander-Arnold and assistant coach Johnny Heitinga, the former of whom has been replaced by one of five player arrivals already this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have all joined the English champions' ranks for their title defence in the 2025-26 campaign, where they will also endeavour to translate their domestic dominance onto the Champions League stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth guide to Liverpool's pre-season period, including details on their opponents, how to tune into the matches and if their record-breaking new signing Wirtz could be involved.

Who will Liverpool play in pre-season?

As was the case in 2024, Liverpool kick off their summer preparations against Championship outfit Preston North End, who prevailed 1-0 at the Reds' training ground this time last year.

However, the 2025 exhibition clash will instead take place at Deepdale at 3pm on July 13, shortly before Slot's squad head east for a pre-season tour of Asia.

The Reds' first stopover on the other side of the planet is Hong Kong, where they will take on AC Milan in the Standard Chartered Trophy on July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 12.30pm UK time.

Four days later, Liverpool travel to Japan for the J. League World Challenge against Yokohama F. Marinos, aiming to become the third English team in a row to win the exhibition game after Manchester City in 2023 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Back on home shores, Liverpool conclude their summer preparations with two matches in the space of a few hours, taking on Athletic Bilbao in a pair of Anfield contests at 5pm and 8pm on August 4.

Liverpool 2025-26 pre-season schedule:

July 13: Preston North End vs. Liverpool (3pm | Deepdale)

July 26: Liverpool vs. AC Milan (12.30pm | Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool (11.30am | Nissan Stadium, Japan)

August 4: Liverpool vs. Athletic Bilbao (5pm | Anfield)

August 4: Liverpool vs. Athletic Bilbao (8pm | Anfield)

Can I watch Liverpool's pre-season matches?

Details on how to watch Liverpool's pre-season matches have not yet been confirmed, but the fixtures are expected to be available to stream through the club's official channels.

Liverpool's ALL RED Video service includes LFCTV and LFCTVGo, where the matches would be broadcast, and is available on Apple, Android and Fire TV.

Will Wirtz make his Liverpool debut in pre-season?

While even more signings are anticipated at Anfield between now and the end of the summer window, all eyes will no doubt be on whether Wirtz will make his unofficial Liverpool debut during the friendly period.

The £100m man flew back to Germany for a brief holiday after penning his Reds contract, and he is expected to land back in the UK in time for the start of pre-season training.

As a result, the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet will almost certainly play his first Liverpool minutes this month, although it would not be a shock to see him spared against Preston.

Instead, the Germany international could earn his Liverpool baptism in the fixture with Milan on July 26, while Frimpong and Kerkez will certainly have their own parts to play on the Asia tour too.