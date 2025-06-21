With Florian Wirtz's Premier League record transfer to Liverpool complete, Sports Mole considers where the former Bayer Leverkusen man may start for Arne Slot.

Now that Florian Wirtz has finally completed his move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a Premier League record £116m, attention turns to where the 22-year-old star could fit into Arne Slot's plans.

While his roles have varied over the years, the German international is considered to be an attacking midfielder, and this has led to speculation that Dominik Szoboszlai could make way for the new arrival, especially after he was criticised at times in 2024-25 for his inconsistent offensive output.

However, the Reds boss also experimented with a number of systemic changes during his first year on Merseyside, at times opting to start two 'number 10s' in place of a traditional striker, or even starting the likes of Curtis Jones out wide on occasion, and it remains unclear how Wirtz could factor into a new look Reds side next term.

As the debate continues about where the nine-figure signing could feature for Liverpool, Sports Mole takes a look at the possibilities.

Can Wirtz slot into midfield?

One of the biggest changes to the top-flight champions' style during 2024-25 came in the midfield, where the demands placed on the Reds' central players differed from the past.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp often deployed a midfield that were tasked with facilitating the rest of the XI rather than controlling proceedings on the ball themselves, asking his trio to run the hard yards and cover spaces that the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold would leave behind.

However, by pursuing Martin Zubimendi in the summer before introducing Ryan Gravenberch in place of a more traditional number six such as Wataru Endo, Slot made it clear from the start that he requires more technical players in the middle third.

The ex-Ajax and Bayern Munich man was a revelation in his new role, going on to win the Young Player of the Year award, and his ability to receive the ball from the backline while under pressure was vital for implementing Liverpool's new possession-first style.

Alongside him, Alexis Mac Allister was arguably the division's best midfielder last season, and his well-rounded skillset that sees him equally comfortable finding incisive passes or winning duels makes him hard to leave out for Wirtz.

Alongside the duo, Szoboszlai's pressing and energy were essential for the Reds success, and while the new signing won possession back in the final third more than any other Bundesliga player in 2024-25, it would be difficult to justify limiting his attacking output with such a significant defensive burden.

Wirtz as a centre-forward?

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah and their new star, Wirtz, are the only players in the traditional top five European divisions that recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in both of the last two league seasons.

Such an impressive level of raw numerical output suggests that the 22-year-old could be a major contributor not only in buildup but also in terms direct goal threat, leading some to question whether he could take up the central role in the Reds' frontline.

The idea behind this approach comes from the fact that Slot occasionally used a system that featured two attacking midfielders in lieu of starting a traditional striker.

The most prominent use of this tactic came during the champions' 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in February, when Szoboszlai and Jones were flanked by Salah and Luis Diaz, though the head-coach has been lining up his side in this manner at times since pre-season.

As for Wirtz, while he has plenty of experience linking up closely with a central striker such as Victor Boniface or Patrik Schick, as well as operating as a false nine in 2023-24, his influence in deeper areas and ability to help his team progress up the pitch would be squandered by asking him to focus on central play close to goal.

After losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, the Merseysiders will need to replace the right-back's influence in buildup, and considering that Wirtz ranked first for progressive passes in the Bundesliga during Die Werkself's invincible season, he could help to fill the creative void.

Wirtz on the left flank?

While many Premier League fans see Wirtz as a central attacking midfielder, he has spent large parts of his career for both club and country cutting inside from the left, and even took 45 percent of his open play touches on the left-hand side in 2024-25.

Under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, the £116m man often started on the left of a front three, backed up on the flank by wing-back Alex Grimaldo, and it is this position that he is most likely to assume at Liverpool.

With flying left-back Milos Kerkez reportedly close to being confirmed as the next Reds signing, Slot could recreate the dynamic of having his left-winger invert while the full-back offers an overlapping run, providing a passing option as well as drawing defenders away to create space for Wirtz.

From a versatile wide position, the creative powerhouse could influence all phases of play and contribute both to deep progression and final-third actions, and it would serve the Merseysiders well to maximise their new signing's impact.

This idea coincides with reports linking Diaz with a transfer away from Anfield, and perhaps the Colombian is considering a move to the Saudi Pro League due to his minutes being limited next season.