Preview: Liberia vs Namibia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Liberia and Namibia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Liberia will aim to keep their faint hopes of a playoff spot alive when they host Namibia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium on Thursday in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Lone Stars sit in a tightly contested group where Tunisia have already secured top spot, leaving the remaining teams battling a possible playoff chance.

Match preview

Liberia currently occupy third place with 11 points from eight matches, scoring nine goals and conceding the same number.

Their campaign has been a mixed one, marked by three wins, two draws, and three defeats - though they were beneficiaries of a FIFA ruling that awarded them a 3-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player.

After a poor start featuring back-to-back defeats to Malawi and Equatorial Guinea (before the ruling), Thomas Kojo’s side began to find their rhythm.

They held Namibia to a 1-1 draw, edged Sao Tome & Principe, suffered defeat to Tunisia, then beat Sao Tome again at home before a 3-0 loss to Tunisia and a 2-2 draw with Malawi last time out.

With just two games left in the qualifiers, Liberia know that maximum points will be crucial if they are to overtake second-placed Namibia or fend off pressure from Malawi and Equatorial Guinea below them.

Defensive fragility, however, remains a concern - the Lone Stars have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games, and coming up against a free-scoring Namibia side, Kojo will hope his defence can stay compact and disciplined.

Namibia, meanwhile, enter the tie in second place with 15 points from eight matches.

The Brave Warriors have been solid throughout the campaign, losing just once while winning four and drawing three.

They have conceded only four goals - while netting 12, just one short of leaders Tunisia.

Their recent results include a narrow 2-1 defeat to Malawi and a comfortable 3-0 win over Sao Tome & Principe.

With the group finely poised, Collin Benjamin’s men will be eager to maintain their playoff push and avoid any slip-ups against a resurgent Liberia.

Namibia have a slight historical edge over their hosts, having beaten Liberia 2-1 in a 1997 World Cup qualifier while losing once in their five meetings.

The remaining three encounters have ended in draws, including the 1-1 stalemate earlier in this campaign.

Liberia World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



DWLWLD



Liberia form (all competitions):



WLLWLD



Namibia World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



DDWDLW



Namibia form (all competitions):

DDDWLW

Team News

Liberia boss Kojo has named a 24-man squad for the double-header against Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.

Mohammed Sangare, Daniel Toe, Nicholas Andrews, Yaya Bility, and Amah Ayo return to the fold, while Noah Kenneh, Bryant Farkarlun, and Sheikh Sesay miss out.

Defender Natus Swen remains sidelined with an injury and will miss these last two qualifiers.

Ayouba Kosiah, who scored a brace in the 2-2 draw with Malawi, retains his place and is expected to lead the attack once again.

Namibia have also announced a 24-man travelling squad - Sergio Damaseb misses out through injury, but key attackers Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto return to bolster the frontline, with Awilo Stephanus also included.

In defence, Ivan Kamberipa and Ngero Katua are back in contention, while Aprocius Petrus and Moses Shidolo are set to feature in midfield for the Brave Warriors.

Liberia possible starting lineup:

Yeanaye; Kenneh, Balde, Kamara, Laomie; Sangare, Tweh, Dorley; Tarnue, Kosiah, Ledlum

Namibia possible starting lineup:

Ndisiro; Hanamub, Katua, Hambira, Kamberipa; Hotto, Petrus, Shidolo, Muzeu; Shalulile, Ndeunyema

We say: Liberia 1-2 Namibia

Liberia have shown improved spirit in recent outings, but their defensive lapses could prove costly against a Namibia side that possesses greater attacking balance and discipline.

With Namibia’s strong defensive record, the visitors might just edge this contest to strengthen their grip on second place.

