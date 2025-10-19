Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ipswich return to Portman Road looking to steady themselves after a mixed start to the campaign. Kieran McKenna’s side have shown top-six quality in performance but not always in results, particularly away from home, where inconsistency has crept in. They were beaten 2–1 by Middlesbrough on Friday, a result that underlined both their potential and their flaws. At home, however, Ipswich have been far stronger, unbeaten in five league matches and playing with control and confidence. Charlton arrive in good spirits after a 2–1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, their fourth game unbeaten, and are beginning to look like genuine play-off contenders.

Match preview

Ipswich return to action under growing pressure to turn good underlying numbers into results. Kieran McKenna’s side have been excellent at home but inconsistent away, and the manager knows expectations are high after significant summer spending.

McKenna admitted after their 2–1 defeat to Middlesbrough that his side “made too many mistakes to win the game” and failed to manage key moments. With a squad built to challenge for promotion, the challenge now is to turn dominance into points. Ipswich’s metrics suggest they should already be higher up the table, ranking second in the Championship for xPTS (17.2) and xGD (+6.8).

At Portman Road, they have been far closer to that standard. Ipswich are unbeaten in five league games at home (W3-D2-L0), scoring 13 and conceding only four. They have produced at least 1.4 xG in every fixture and continue to limit opponents effectively, allowing just 91 shots all season and an average of 0.10 xG per shot faced. The only concern remains concentration lapses, with both goals conceded against Norwich and Portsmouth coming from avoidable moments rather than sustained pressure.

Charlton Athletic arrive confident after a 2–1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Nathan Jones pleased by their sharp first-half display and ability to see the game out late on. That result stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and moved them within reach of the top six.

However, their away record still lags behind their home form. Charlton have taken only five points from five away games (W1-D2-L2), scoring three goals and failing to score in three of those trips. Their attacking process is limited, averaging just 0.8 xG per away match, which will concern Jones ahead of this test.

Ipswich’s superior process, home dominance, and attacking balance make them clear favourites for a controlled but narrow victory.

Team News

Ipswich will have to cope without Azor Matusiwa, who serves a one-match suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in Friday night’s defeat. The midfielder has been one of Kieran McKenna’s most reliable performers, anchoring the side with his pressing and positional discipline, so his absence will force a change in the middle of the park.

McKenna is expected to turn to either Marcelino Nunez will partner Jens Cajuste in midfield. Nunez offers creativity and energy, capable of driving play forward and linking well with the front four, while Cajuste provides greater physical presence and defensive cover.

Charlton arrive in good spirits after a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday and a productive international break. Amari’i Bell, Tyreece Campbell, Karoy Anderson, and Kaheim Dixon all returned safely from Jamaica duty, while Conor Coventry featured for the Republic of Ireland. They all played a part in the victory at the weekend and whilst Nathan Jones has confirmed all are fit, though some rotation is possible.

Matty Godden is edging closer to a return, Harvey Knibbs and Luke Berry both featured in an in-house game during the break, and Josh Edwards remains the only absentee as he recovers from minor surgery.

Ipswich’s midfield reshuffle adds intrigue, but their home form and attacking consistency still make them favourites to take all three points.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Palmer; Furlong, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Cajuste, Núñez; Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene-Bidace; Azon

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Bree, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey Bell; Carey, Coventry, Docherty; Campbell, Kelman

We say: Ipswich Town 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Ipswich should have too much for Charlton at Portman Road. They have taken 11 points from five home games, scoring 13 and conceding only four, and their underlying numbers are among the league’s best. Kieran McKenna’s side rank second for both xPTS and xGD, showing their performances have deserved more.

Charlton have earned just five points from five away games and failed to score in three of them, averaging under one expected goal per match on the road. Ipswich’s pressing, creativity, and home intensity should be decisive, even without the suspended Azor Matusiwa. A comfortable home win looks likely.

