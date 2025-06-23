Sports Mole previews Wednesday's European Under-21 Championship clash between Germany and France, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Germany Under-21s and France Under-21s will both be targeting a place in the European Under-21 Championship final when they face off in Wednesday's clash in Kosice.

Antonio Di Salvo's side got the better of nine-man Italy in the quarter-finals, while France came from behind to win their last-eight clash with Denmark.

Match preview

Germany are just two games away from winning the Under-21 Euros for the fourth time, after previously lifting the trophy in 2009, 2017 and 2021.

They kicked off the 2025 competition with a commanding 3-0 win over Slovenia, before they produced another free-scoring display in a 4-2 victory against the Czech Republic on matchday two.

Germany went on to pick up a 2-1 win against England to finish top of Group B, making them the only team to finish the group phase with a 100% record.

Di Salvo's were made to work hard in their dramatic quarter-final clash against Italy, which saw Nick Woltemade cancel out a Luca Koleosho opener before Willy Gnonto was given his marching orders.

A Nelson Weiper effort and a Mattia Zanotti red card seemingly put Germany on course for a victory in regulation time, only for nine-man Italy to equalise in the 96th minute to send the tie to extra-time, where Freiburg's Merlin Rohl netted the decisive goal to seal a 3-2 victory and set up a semi-final clash against France.

Germany will head into their last four tie in a confident mood, having avoided defeat in their last 19 internationals since they lost to England in the final group game of the 2023 Under-21 Euros (W16, D3).

After falling in the quarter-finals in the last two tournaments, France are set to make their first semi-final appearance since 2019, with Les Bleuets dreaming of winning the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 1988.

They began the tournament with a goalless draw against the eventual group winners, before netting two late goals in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Georgia.

France enjoyed an easier outing in their 4-1 victory over Poland on matchday three, although they had to settle for second spot in Group C after finishing behind Portugal on goal difference.

Like their group stage win over Georgia, France left it late to spark a turnaround in Sunday's clash, as Quentin Merlin netted in the 84th minute to level the scoreline at two goals apiece, just one minute before Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel scored the all-important winner.

Gerald Baticle's side have now won six of their previous seven internationals and are unbeaten in eight games since they lost 2-1 to Austria in October.

France's main strength appears to lie in the attacking third, considering the fact that they have scored at least two goals in seven of their previous eight matches, including a couple of efforts to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw in November's friendly against Germany.

Germany Under-21 form (all competitions)

W W W W W W

France Under-21 form (all competitions)

W W D W W W

Team News

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu will feature in between the posts, and should be shielded by a back four of Nnamdi Collins, Max Rosenfelder, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Nathaniel Brown.

Mainz's Nelson Weiper is pushing to replace Nicolo Tresoldi after coming off the bench to find the net in the quarter-final win against Italy.

Woltemade, who is currently the tournament's top scorer, will continue to offer one of Germany's main attacking threats, having scored five goals and provided three assists in three appearances.

As for France, Baticle is set to keep faith with a back four of Ismael Doukoure, Chrislain Matsima, Castello Lukeba and Merlin.

Rennes' Cisse is set to start a third consecutive game after registering three goals and an assist in the last two matches.

Villarreal striker Thierno Barry could be considered for a recall if Baticle decides to freshen up his frontline for the semi-final tie.

Germany Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Collins, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Gruda, Martel, Reitz, Nebel; Woltemade, Weiper

France Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Restes; Doukoure, Matsima, Lukeba, Merlin; Cisse, Agoume, Lepenant; Odobert, Tel, Barry

We say: Germany Under-21 2-1 France Under-21

We expect Wednesday's semi-final to be a close-fought contest between two sides who should be full of confidence following their impressive campaigns.

We cannot ignore the fact that Germany have gone two years without defeat, and with that in mind, we think they will do just enough to seal a place in the final with a narrow victory.