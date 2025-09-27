Preview: Genoa vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Serie A clash between Genoa and Lazio, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams struggling at the wrong end of the Serie A standings will meet on Monday, as Genoa welcome Lazio to Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

While the hosts have yet to win a league game, their visitors from the capital lost last week's Rome derby and are enduring an early-season crisis.

Beaten by a stoppage-time penalty in Bologna, Genoa's winless start to the Serie A season continued last week, as they let a lead slip and lost 2-1.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson had put the Grifone in front, but their hosts then bit back, scoring twice during the last 20 minutes at Stadio Dall'Ara.

So, Patrick Vieira's side are still seeking their first league win, following draws with Lecce and Como, plus a 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Genoa's only victories have come in the Coppa Italia, where they swept past Vicenza in round one, before beating Empoli 3-1 on Thursday.

Setting up a last-16 clash with Atalanta BC in December, they recovered from going a goal down to last season's semi-finalists, keeping dreams of an unlikely cup triumph alive.

That success could provide a platform for two tough games leading into the international break - at home to Lazio, then away to reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

The first fixture pits them against opponents they have failed to beat at home since 2019, in addition to winning just three of the clubs' last 18 league meetings.

Following a 2-0 success at Marassi in April, Lazio have won all of their last four games against Genoa, scoring seven times without conceding a single goal.

History suggests, then, the Biancocelesti should have no trouble picking up maximum points on Monday - but recent form may indicate otherwise.

Maurizio Sarri's men have claimed just three points from their first four Serie A fixtures, most recently suffering 1-0 defeats to newly promoted Sassuolo and arch-rivals Roma.

Last time out, Nuno Tavares gifted the Giallorossi a crucial goal in the Derby della Capitale, piling more pressure on Sarri and his ailing squad.

The ex-Napoli coach endured a tough start to his second spell at the Rome club, having been restricted by an unexpected transfer embargo, and that seems to have lingered into the current campaign.

Without doubt, he will want to avoid being the only Lazio boss to suffer four defeats in the first five matches of a Serie A season, so losing in Liguria is unthinkable.

Team News

Having made changes to his Genoa XI on Thursday, Vieira - who must serve a touchline ban following comments to the officials during last week's loss to Bologna - should bring back regular starters such as Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Patrizio Masini.

While Leo Ostigard is expected to return from a minor injury, Jean Onana will certainly miss out; it remains to be seen whether Junior Messias can overcome an adductor issue.

Yet to score this season, Rossoblu striker Lorenzo Colombo has previously found the net against Lazio for Lecce, Monza and Empoli, so he will hope to continue that trend and finally break his duck.

Lazio, meanwhile, must do without midfield pair Matteo Guendouzi and Reda Belahyane, as both were sent off in the derby defeat to Roma.

That leaves Sarri - already limited by injuries to Nicolo Rovella, Matias Vecino and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - with a major selection dilemma to resolve.

Defensive duo Manuel Lazzari (thigh) and Samuel Gigot (ankle) are also unavailable for the embattled Biancocelesti, but at least Spanish centre-back Patric has returned to full training.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Norton-Cuffy, Ostigard, Vasquez, Martin; Masini, Frendrup; Carboni, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson; Colombo

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

We say: Genoa 0-0 Lazio

Neither side are firing on all cylinders, while Lazio may be in damage limitation mode, given their sheer number of absences.

So, a low-scoring - or possibly no-scoring - draw is the likeliest outcome when they clash at Stadio Ferraris.

