Preview: Genoa vs Empoli - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Coppa Italia clash between Genoa and Empoli, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After making a surprise run to the semi-finals last season, Empoli will continue their latest Coppa Italia quest with a second round clash against Genoa on Thursday.

Having since suffered demotion, the Azzurri head to Stadio Ferraris following a slow start to life in Serie B; meanwhile, their hosts have yet to win in Italy's top flight.

Match preview

Beaten by a controversial stoppage-time penalty in Bologna, Genoa's winless start to the Serie A season continued last week, as they let a precious lead slip at the Dall'Ara.

A powerful Mikael Egill Ellertsson finish had put the Grifone in front just after the hour mark, but their hosts then bit back, scoring twice in the last 20 minutes.

So, Patrick Vieira's side are still looking for their first league win, following draws with Lecce and Como, plus a 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Genoa's only victory so far came in the Coppa Italia, where they swept past Vicenza last month, and Vieira will be keen to continue that cup run by taking care of business on Thursday.

Success could provide a platform for two tough fixtures leading into the next international break - at home to Lazio, then away to Scudetto holders Napoli.

Before visiting Genoa this week, Empoli have failed to win any of the clubs' last six meetings, with five draws and a defeat at Stadio Castellani last December.

This term, the Tuscan side have made a similarly sluggish start to their Ligurian hosts, picking up just four points in Serie B so far.

Relegated from the top flight last season, they hired Guido Pagliuca to guide them straight back up, but he clearly has plenty of work on his hands.

Thumped 4-0 by Pescara on Sunday, Empoli's only outright win was against Padova in the league, while it took penalties to knock Reggiana out of the cup.

Having lost to eventual winners Bologna in last season's semis - eliminating Fiorentina and Juventus during the club's best-ever Coppa Italia campaign - a repeat run this year seems unlikely.

Genoa Coppa Italia form:

W

Genoa form (all competitions):

W D L D L

Empoli Coppa Italia form:

W

Empoli form (all competitions):

W W L D L

Team News

Likely to make numerous changes to his Genoa XI, Vieira may rest players such as Leo Ostigard, who was forced off by an injury against Bologna.

While the Norwegian should make a quick recovery, Alessandro Marcandalli and Sebastian Otoa may still be given a chance in central defence, while Caleb Ekuban could replace goalless ex-Empoli striker Lorenzo Colombo.

Only Jean Onana and Maxwel Cornet have been ruled out for the hosts, but Empoli will be missing several players.

Marco Nasti has picked up a minor muscle strain, so he joins long-term absentees Nicolas Haas, Pietro Pellegri and Duccio Degli Innocenti on the sidelines.

Having one eye on Sunday's Tuscan derby against Carrarese - and with Pagliuca already under pressure - heavy rotation is expected.

Genoa possible starting lineup: Sommariva; Sabelli, Marcandalli, Otoa, Martin; Thorsby, Malinovskyi; Messias, Stanciu, Gronbaek; Ekuban

Empoli possible starting lineup: Perisan; Tosto, Lovato, Guarino; Ebuehi, Ghion, Yepes, Moruzzi; Ilie; Konate, Shpendi

We say: Genoa 2-0 Empoli

They went all the way to the semis last season, but Empoli's latest cup run will end in round two, as they have the worst defensive record in Serie B so far.

With home advantage and some experienced options in their squad, Genoa can afford to rotate and still stroll though.

