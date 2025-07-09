Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Flamengo and Sao Paulo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Top spot meets mid-table ambition on Saturday when leaders Flamengo welcome Sao Paulo to the Maracana Stadium in Brasileiro Serie A action.

The hosts sit comfortably atop the standings with 24 points, while Hernan Crespo's men head to Rio de Janeiro occupying 14th place and hoping to halt their slide down the table.

Match preview

Following their Club World Cup exit, Flamengo return to domestic action in a strong position. Filipe Luis's side lead the Serie A standings with 24 points from 12 matches and remain well-placed in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. However, the coming weeks will pose a stern test of their depth, character and tactical adaptability.

Flamengo will play six matches in a packed July schedule, and the physical and mental demands on the squad have been increased by the absence of key players. The midfield in particular is an area of concern. Erick Pulgar is sidelined following foot surgery, while Gerson’s departure to Zenit Saint Petersburg has left a further hole in the engine room. With the Chilean international out indefinitely, Flamengo must now find a consistent solution to a suddenly fragile core.

Despite those challenges, Flamengo's record at the Maracana remains imposing. They are unbeaten in 10 successive home league matches and have kept clean sheets in each of their last five. The return to familiar surroundings, combined with their attacking weapons and defensive solidity, gives them a considerable edge heading into this weekend's contest.

Luis will rely heavily on attacking stalwarts such as Pedro and Everton Cebolinha to break down a Sao Paulo side that has struggled for consistency. Flamengo's strength at home has been marked not just by results, but by control. They have dictated tempo, pressed high and converted chances with ruthless efficiency. That will likely be their blueprint once again.

Victory on Saturday could take them further clear at the summit and continue the momentum necessary to balance their continental ambitions. With their fanbase fully behind them at a packed Maracana, the hosts will expect nothing less than three points.

This 13th-round fixture carries added narrative weight, as Crespo resumes his second stint in charge of Sao Paulo following the departure of Luis Zubeldia earlier this week. The Argentine tactician, who guided the club to silverware during his first spell, returns at a time when consistency has eluded the side. With just two wins from their opening 12 matches, alongside six draws and four defeats, Sao Paulo sit 14th in the standings, having scored 10 goals and conceded 14.

Preparations for this clash included a confidence-boosting 6-0 friendly win by the senior team over the club’s under-20s last Friday. New signing Juan Dinenno netted a hat-trick, Alisson added a brace, and Marcos Antonio was also on the scoresheet. The performance was seen as encouraging by the technical staff, particularly given ongoing concerns over attacking fluency and squad depth ahead of a challenging run of fixtures.

Despite that, Crespo's men arrive in Rio under pressure to reverse a worrying slump. After opening the campaign with four consecutive draws, their form has deteriorated, with just one win in their last seven Brasileiro outings. Defensive frailty remains a major concern; 14 goals conceded in 12 matches tells its own story and mirrors the issues that plagued them at the tail end of the 2024 season.

Injuries have compounded the situation, with key figures such as Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Moura, Ruan Tressoldi, Luis Gustavo and Oscar all sidelined. The absence of proven attacking threats has placed a heavy burden on Luciano, who has often found himself isolated up front.

Their away record offers little encouragement, just three victories in their last 21 league games on the road. Nevertheless, the trip to the Maracana presents a chance to upset the odds. A positive result against the league leaders could provide a much-needed spark to reignite their campaign.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

W L W D W W

Flamengo form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

D L W L L L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W W L W L L

Team News

Flamengo remain without holding midfielder Pulgar, who has undergone surgery after fracturing his fifth metatarsal. His absence comes at a difficult time for Filipe Luis, as Gerson has also departed the club, leaving a major gap in the middle of the pitch.

In response, Jorginho is expected to take on a deeper midfield role alongside Allan, offering both ball-winning and progressive qualities. The attacking trio behind the striker will be led by Luiz Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, with Pedro expected to start as the lone forward.

Flamengo will hope that defensive pairing Leo Pereira and Leo Ortiz can continue their fine form in front of goalkeeper Agustin Rossi. They have been instrumental in the club's five straight home clean sheets.

For Sao Paulo, injuries continue to be a major headache. Jonathan Calleri remains out with a knee issue, while Lucas Moura, Ruan Tressoldi, Luis Gustavo and Oscar are all unavailable due to various setbacks. As a result, Zubeldia will need to rely on a mix of youth and experience to challenge Flamengo.

Andre Silva is expected to lead the line, supported by Ferreira and Lucca Marques in creative roles. The midfield will include Bobadilla and Pablo Maia, while the defence may see a reshuffle given recent lapses. Rafael continues in goal, with Arboleda and Sabino forming the central pairing.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Pereira, Bruno, Lucas; Allan, Jorginho; Henrique, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Soares, Arboleda, Franco, Diaz; Alisson, Maia; Ferreira, Alves, Marques; Silva

We say: Flamengo 2-0 Sao Paulo

Flamengo's home form, coupled with Sao Paulo's injury list and recent defensive struggles, suggests this will be a one-sided contest. The league leaders should dominate possession and territory, eventually wearing down a visiting side that has not shown much resistance on the road. A comfortable home win is expected.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Andy Brent Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email