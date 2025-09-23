Preview: Utrecht vs. Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between FC Utrecht and Lyon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lyon return to Europa League action for the first time since losing to Manchester United in last season's quarter-final, taking on Dutch side FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard on Thursday.

The Ligue 1 side must put that disappointment behind them as they begin another campaign in Europe’s second-tier club competition against an opponent returning to the competition after a 15-year absence.

Match preview

Utrecht have consistently hovered around Europa League qualification, but the Domstedelingen always seemed to fall short each time.

Although the Dutch side are participating in the main competition for the third time, Utreg had previously faced disappointments in qualifying.

Since exiting the group stage in 2010-11, the Utreg have been involved in the qualifying rounds in 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2019-20; however, they failed to advance past the second qualifying round, playoff round and second qualifying round, respectively.

This time, though, Utrecht were not to be denied, as Ron Jans masterminded victories over Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette and Zrinjski Mostar, defeating them 7-2, 5-2 and 2-0 on aggregate, respectively.

The result of those wins is an appearance in the main event of the competition after 2004-05 and 2010-11, and they will hope to secure a third time after group-stage eliminations in those previous campaigns.

The Dutch team begin this season’s journey with a mixed Eredivisie record, having lost three and won three, although they are on a six-match unbeaten run in Europe, securing five victories.

Standing in their way are Lyon, whose exit in the last eight several months ago against Manchester United remains one of the competition’s most notable comebacks — if you support United — or a forgettable collapse — if you back the Ligue 1 side.

After a 2-2 draw in France, Les Gones trailed 2-0 at Old Trafford, rallied to force extra time, and then led 4-2 with 15 minutes remaining of the 30; however, the Kids conceded three times to lose 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Back in the competition this year, Paulo Fonseca’s team — managed by caretaker Jorge Maciel during Fonseca’s suspension — hopes to carry their strong domestic form into the continent.

Four wins from five top-flight matches have Les Gones joint-top of the French top division alongside Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, with Lille on 10 points just behind that quartet in the early Ligue 1 standings.

Central to the Kids' strong start is their defensive strength, highlighted by four clean sheets in their first five league games, with all three goals conceded in the 3-1 loss to Rennes after the international break.

Indeed, Fonseca – or caretaker Maciel – will hope for another solid defensive display to spoil Utrecht’s return to the main stage of the Europa League.

Team News

Utrecht might be without the quartet of Dani de Wit, Rafik El Arguioui, Davy van den Berg and Victor Jensen due to injuries.

Without Jensen, who scored five goals in qualifying, Domstedelingen must find solutions in the attacking areas, especially after failing to score in consecutive Eredivisie matches.

Souffian El Karouani remains a threat on the overlap, having provided four assists in the Eredivisie, and the left-back hopes to make a decisive contribution for the hosts.

Corentin Tolisso is absent due to suspension after being sent off in that unfortunate loss to Man United in mid-April, while Remy Descamps, Abner Vinicius, Ernest Nuamah and Orel Mangala are sidelined through injury.

With Tolisso's suspension — the midfielder leads Lyon’s scoring charts with two league goals — Malick Fofana will undoubtedly need to shoulder more attacking responsibilities for the Ligue 1 side.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Iqbal; Blake, Bozdogan, Zechiel; Min

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Morton; Karabec, Merah, Fofana; Satriano

We say: FC Utrecht 0-1 Lyon

Lyon’s impressive start to this season has relied on their defensive solidity, and that resilience should serve them well against Utrecht, who have failed to score in their last two Eredivisie matches ahead of Thursday’s game.

