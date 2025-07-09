Sports Mole previews Friday's Scottish League Cup clash between Edinburgh City and Partick Thistle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Partick Thistle will be aiming to make the perfect start to their Group B campaign in the 2025-26 Scottish League Cup when they take on Edinburgh City on Friday.

The visitors will again play in the Scottish Championship in the new season, while Edinburgh City will feature in Scottish League Two in 2025-26 after falling short in the League One playoffs.

Match preview

Edinburgh City finished third in last season's Scottish League Two, picking up 56 points from their 26 matches, which was enough to earn a spot in the League One playoffs.

However, the Citizens were beaten by East Fife in the semi-finals, and the team are therefore preparing for another campaign in Scottish League Two.

Edinburgh City have been active during the transfer window, bringing in five new players, including Robbie Mahon, while there have also been a number of exits, so there will be a fresh look to the squad in the coming season.

Michael McIndoe's side will also take on Ross County, Queen of the South and Stranraer FC in Group B, with the second round of the Scottish League Cup then beginning on August 16.

As for Patrick Thistle, the Jags finished fourth in the Scottish Championship last season, picking up 55 points from their 36 matches, which saw them qualify for the Premiership playoff quarter-final.

Mark Wilson's side overcame Ayr United in the quarter-finals but were then beaten by Livingston in the semi-finals, with the team therefore remaining in the second tier of Scottish football.

Patrick Thistle have won the Scottish League Cup on one previous occasion, triumphing in 1971-92, while they have also won the Scottish Cup, lifting the trophy in 1920-21.

The second-tier outfit have made three new signings during the current market, with Paddy Reading, Cammy Logan and Lewis Budinauckas arriving to boost the squad, while there have been a number of departures, with four players in their 30s leaving the club on free transfers.

Edinburgh City form (all competitions):

LWLWWL

Patrick Thistle form (all competitions):

LWLLWW

Team News

Edinburgh City's XI is expected to involve some new faces, including Mahon, who is expected to operate on the right of a front three on Friday.

There is also likely to be a spot in the final third of the field for Jayden Ferguson, while Innes Lawson and Bradley Barrett are expected to be in the starting side for the home side.

As for Partick, there will also be some new signings on display, including Budinauckas, with the 23-year-old potentially being given the nod between the sticks.

Daniel O'Reilly and Lee Ashcroft are both expected to feature at the back for the visitors.

Meanwhile, there should be spots in the final third of the field for Steven Lawless and Ricco Diack.

Edinburgh City possible starting lineup:

Weir; Lynch, McArthur, Service, Mitchell; Jarvis, Barrett, Stokes; Mahon, Ferguson, Lawson

Partick Thistle possible starting lineup:

Budinauckas; O'Reilly, McBeth, Ashcroft, Logan; Turner, Crawford, Martin; Chalmers, Diack, Lawless

We say: Edinburgh City 1-3 Partick Thistle

Edinburgh City have enough about them to make this a testing match for Partick Thistle, but we are expecting the visitors to have too much quality in this Scottish League Cup fixture.

