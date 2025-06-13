Sports Mole previews Sunday night's Under-21s European Championships clash between Czech Republic Under-21s and Germany Under-21s.

Aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats in Group B, Czech Republic Under-21s face Germany Under-21s in the Under-21s European Championships on Sunday night.

Narodak suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of England last time out, whilst Die Mannschaft picked up a comfortable success over Slovenia.

Match preview

One of the potential whipping boys of a tricky-looking Group B, Czech Republic struggled during their opening match of the section on Thursday night, when current holders England managed to take maximum points from the contest in Slovakia.

A second-half strike from Venezia forward Daniel Fila was not enough to save the match for Narodak, with Three Lions efforts from Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell securing three points for Lee Carsley's tournament favourites.

Czech Republic have, in truth, done amazingly to make it to the European Championships this summer after a qualification campaign full of peaks and valleys, squeezing past Belgium on aggregate during an intense playoff in November.

Sitting third in the Group B standings with zero points and three points behind second-placed England, Narodak know that they must avoid defeat to Die Mannschaft on Sunday night to have any realistic chance of making into through to the knockout stages.

Three-time winners of this competition - with the most recent arriving in 2021 courtesy of a Florian Wirtz brace in the final - Germany are looking ready to fight in the latter stages of the tournament once again after an impressive opening clash on Thursday.

Part of the senior side's UEFA Nations League adventures earlier in the month, Nick Woltemade has been drafted into the Under-21s side and instantly produced the goods, with the Stuttgart star netting a sensational hat-trick to defeat Slovenia.

Die Mannschaft are now unbeaten in 16 matches across all competitions dating back to June 2023, when Group B foes England managed a 2-0 success over one of their oldest rivals courtesy of strikes from Cameron Archer and Liverpool starlet Elliott.

The Germans have a number of players in their ranks who are familiar to keen followers of the Premier League over recent times, including Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Brajan Gruda.

Czech Republic Under-21s Euros form:

L

Czech Republic Under-21s form (all competitions):

WWDDLL

Germany Under-21s Euros form:

W

Germany Under-21s form (all competitions):

DWDWWW

Team News

Despite making an error which led to an England goal last time out, Lukas Hornicek should keep his spot in goal for the Czech Republic this weekend.

There could be alterations elsewhere on the pitch for Narodak, though, with Adam Karabec and Alexandr Sojka pushing for starts.

Keeping a solid clean sheet versus Slovenia earlier in the week, Germany will continue with a centre-back pairing of Max Rosenfelder and Bright Arrey-Mbi.

A number of exciting attackers are waiting on the bench for Die Mannschaft, including Nelson Weiper, who is being touted as the next big thing at Mainz.

Czech Republic Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Chaloupek, Prebsl, Spacil; Hadas, Stransky, Vydra, Suchomel, Danek; Fila, Sejk

Germany Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Thielmann, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Reitz, Martel, Nebel; Woltemade, Gruda, Tresoldi

We say: Czech Republic Under-21s 0-2 Germany Under-21s

After running out of steam against England in the second half, Czech Republic could suffer a similar fate against Germany this weekend.

Die Mannschaft dispatched Slovenia with ease last time and should be confident of doing the same to Narodak at MOL Arena.

