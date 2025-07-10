Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish League Cup clash between Clyde and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Clyde and Motherwell will meet on Saturday afternoon for the opening match of their 2025 Scottish League Cup campaign.

These two sides also met in last year's group stage, with the Steelmen securing a 3-1 victory in that meeting.

Match preview

Clyde suffered relegation from Scottish League One in 2022-23 and almost experienced back-to-back relegations as they placed ninth in League Two in 2023-24, finishing narrowly two points above the drop zone.

The Bully Wee were able to increase the distance between themselves and the relegation zone in 2024-25, placing seventh with 43 points from 36 games, leaving them seven points above 10th-placed Bonnyrigg Rose.

Clyde did initially start the campaign with just one league win in their first 12 games, leading to Ian McCall's dismissal and Darren Young's appointment.

The manager steered Clyde up the standings and to safety, and the team will now be looking to climb even higher up the League Two table next term.

While they have won two of their three pre-season fixtures, leaving them in good form, they will be the major underdogs in this match against Scottish Premiership Motherwell.

Despite experiencing a turbulent 2024-25 campaign - with multiple managers leading the Steelmen throughout the season - Motherwell recorded an eighth-placed finish, while they narrowly missed out on a place in the top six by two points during the pre-split term.

Stuart Kettlewell was initially in charge before leaving for personal reasons, with Michael Wimmer closing the season out before leaving to return to Germany.

Jens Berthel Askou has since been appointed as the new boss to guide them into the new term, and after losing his first pre-season match in charge, the new boss has managed two draws and one win.

Askou will now be looking ahead to Saturday's clash with his hopes set on securing a victory in his first competitive match as Steelmen manager.

Clyde form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D L D D W

Team News

Clyde have been extremely active in the summer transfer window, with several incomings and outgoings, meaning multiple players could make their debuts in this one.

Sam Campbell could start alongside Logan Dunachie in central defence, while James Hilton and Kyle Fleming could also both earn their first competitive starts in midfield.

As for Motherwell, despite sustained interest in 18-year-old maestro Lennon Miller throughout the transfer window thus far, the wonderkid is still at the club and is likely to start in this one.

In defence, Calum Ward could start between the sticks, while a central defensive partnership of Liam Gordon and Paul McGinn could feature.

Clyde possible starting lineup:

Kinnear; Hynes, Dunachie, Campbell, Robson; Hilton, Fleming, Lyon, Redfern; Connell, Nevans

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, Gordon, McGinn, Wilson; Watt, Fadinger; Slattery, Miller, Maswanhise; Stamatelopoulos

We say: Clyde 0-3 Motherwell

Motherwell will be strong favourites given they compete several levels higher than the hosts, and we believe this difference in quality will be on full display with a comfortable victory for the visitors.

