Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has insisted that Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi are not part of his plans for the 2025-26 season.

Sterling spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Arsenal, while Disasi was with Aston Villa for the second half of last term.

The pair returned to their parent club at the end of the last season, with the expectation that they would find new clubs before the end of the transfer window.

As The Athletic, Sterling was the subject of enquiries from England, Italy and Germany during the course of the transfer window.

Maresca makes ruthless Sterling, Disasi admission

However, he ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge along with Disasi, who failed to secure a return to Ligue 1 side Monaco.

While the pair are still Chelsea players, they are currently training away from the first-team squad, along with forward David Datro Fofana.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford, Maresca has admitted that he has not had contact with the pair since the start of the campaign.

They are Chelsea players and have contracts with the club, but at this moment they are still training apart, Maresca told reporters. "Since the start of the season, I haven’t seen them.”

Is there any way back for Sterling and Disasi at Chelsea?

When asked whether the pair could be brought back into the first-team setup, Maresca simply replied: "No".

Sterling has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, while Disasi's deal runs until the summer of 2029.

However, they are widely expected to leave the club on permanent or loan deals when the transfer window reopens in January.

In the meantime, Sterling and Disasi will do their utmost to remain fit, although they will enter the January market without any match sharpness.

As a result, Chelsea will surely have to reduce the duo's respective valuations if they are to offload either of the pair on permanent transfers.