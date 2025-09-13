Chelsea transfer news: 'Enquiry made' for Barcelona 18-year-old who could have solved Enzo Maresca midfield crisis

Revealed: Enzo's failed Barcelona 'enquiry' that could have solved Chelsea crisis
Chelsea were reportedly one of seven teams to enquire about a youthful Barcelona midfielder during the summer transfer window, but the player turned down the chance to leave Camp Nou.

Chelsea were reportedly one of seven teams to enquire about a youthful Barcelona midfielder during the summer transfer window, but the player turned down the chance to leave Camp Nou.

The Blues went all-out on the attacking recruitment drive during the summer transfer window, only making the one midfield signing in the shape of Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon.

However, the 20-year-old is now revealed to have suffered a serious thigh injury which required surgery, and there are fears that he will not be available for selection again until 2026.

To make matters worse for Enzo Maresca, the injury-riddled Romeo Lavia is also still sidelined with an unspecified issue of his own, which is not expected to heal for another couple of weeks.

The Club World Cup winners are therefore thin on the ground in the engine room, where Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are only backed up by the inexperienced Andrey Santos, although Reece James can also function in a central role.

Chelsea 'one of seven teams' to make Marc Bernal transfer enquiry

Barcelona's Marc Bernal pictured on August 27, 2024

In a bid to bolster their midfield ranks during the summer window, Mundo Deportivo claims that the Blues were one of seven teams to touch base with Barcelona regarding a loan deal for 18-year-old Marc Bernal Casas.

The 2007-born prospect has not played for over a year owing to a devastating cruciate ligament injury, although he had already become a firm favourite of Hansi Flick's shortly before entering the treatment room.

Bernal started each of Barcelona's first three La Liga matches of the 2024-25 season - eventually collecting a winners' medal at the end of the campaign - but the teenager is finally on the cusp of a long-awaited comeback.

Bernal is now training with the team again and has a chance of making the squad for Sunday's top-flight game against Valencia, and the report claims that he turned down the chance to represent Chelsea, even for a few months.

The Blues were supposedly ready to take Bernal on loan for the first half of the 2025-26 season - simply to increase his chances of game time - before sending him back to his parent club for the second half of the campaign.

However, the Spain Under-19 international is expected to play a prominent role under Flick when he returns to full fitness, even with intense competition from Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Marc Casado for minutes in the Barcelona midfield.

Which other clubs tried to sign Barcelona's Bernal?

Barcelona's Marc Bernal leaves the field helped by the doctors after being injured on August 27, 2024

Despite not taking to the field at senior level since August 2024, Bernal's early-season exploits last term and imminent recovery still made him a hot commodity for a loan move in the transfer window just gone.

The report adds that Chelsea's Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton also touched base to enquire about a deal, as did Serie A powerhouses Roma.

La Liga trio Girona, Real Betis and Valencia also expressed an interest in a short-term move, but Bernal did not consider the prospect of leaving his boyhood club, even if only for a few months.

The midfielder joined Barcelona as a six-year-old and is only under contract at Camp Nou until 2026, but both parties can agree to extend his stay for another three seasons.

