Five Chelsea players who could go to Strasbourg

Linked by the same owner, Strasbourg could once again welcome several players from the London club Chelsea.

Linked by the same owner, Strasbourg could once again welcome several players from the London club Chelsea.

While Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who were loaned from Chelsea during the 2024-25 season, have returned to the Blues, Strasbourg may secure the services of more Chelsea players in the summer of 2025. These are players no longer in the plans of Chelsea’s management and manager Enzo Maresca.

It is worth remembering that both clubs share the same owner, BlueCo. According to L’Equipe, five players are expected to leave Chelsea and join Strasbourg, filling three key positions. Strasbourg, currently looking for a new goalkeeper, could sign either Filip Jorgensen (23) or Mike Penders (19), both currently behind Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea pecking order.

A two-way partnership

Strasbourg recently exercised the option to buy Irish international Andrew Omobamidele, who was loaned from Nottingham Forest in January and has now signed a contract until June 2029. The French sports daily also mentions Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino (20) as a candidate to strengthen the central defence, a department disrupted by the sale of Mamadou Sarr to Chelsea for €14 million and the possible departure of Ismaël Doukouré.

Finally, a Chelsea midfielder could make the move to Alsace. Strasbourg will have to choose between the attacking profile of Ecuadorian Kendry Paez (18) or the more defensive French prospect Mathis Amougou (19), who was sold by AS Saint-Étienne to Chelsea for €15 million last February.

This article was originally published on Foot Mercato.