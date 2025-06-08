Chelsea are certain to spend considerably in the summer transfer window, and a report claims they agree a deal with a Bundesliga star as they look to reinforce in attack.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a seven-year deal with Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and are confident of finalising a transfer with BVB.

The Londoners will look to make bold moves in the summer window after they secured Champions League football in 2024-25, finishing fourth in the top flight.

Boss Enzo Maresca will hope to be given the signings he needs to push the Blues closer to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, who ended the campaign 15 and five points ahead respectively.

Chelsea have already added striker Liam Delap to their ranks, taking advantage of a £30m release clause in his Ipswich Town deal following their relegation.

A report from French outlet RMC Sport suggests that a contract has been agreed between the Blues and Dortmund star Bynoe-Gittens, though it adds that the English side will have to bid closer to £50m to sign the 20-year-old.

Chelsea’s attacking strategy

The Londoners kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League last term, fewer than Manchester City (13), Arsenal (13) and Liverpool (14), the latter of whom won title with four games to spare and could have kept more clean sheets if the league was still on the line in the closing stages of the season.

While some fans would point to the side’s defence as an area of where the team could improve, Maresca seems keen to strengthen his side’s attack as a matter of priority.

Though many teams would be satisfied with Nicolas Jackson and Delap as options up front, the club are said to be pursuing Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bringing Bynoe-Gittens to Stamford Bridge would also significantly bolster their options out wide, with the Englishman likely to compete with Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke on the wings.

Perhaps the Dortmund attacker is seen as a natural successor to Jadon Sancho, who was sent back to Manchester United after Chelsea decided against signing him permanently.

Regardless of whether Bynoe-Gittens eventually joins the London outfit, it is clear that the team are looking at adding depth to their offensive ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.