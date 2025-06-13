Chelsea allegedly make contact with the representatives of a 6ft 6in striker ahead of the Under-21 European Championship.

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

Prior to the Club World Cup, the Blues have already signed Ipswich Town's Liam Delap to bolster their options in the final third.

As a result, the 22-year-old is expected to compete with Nicolas Jackson for the number nine role, with Marc Guiu an alternative providing that he remains at Stamford Bridge.

In theory, head coach Enzo Maresca already appears to have three players capable of being deployed down the centre of the attack, yet it appears that the club are not satisfied with their current options.

According to BILD journalist Julian Agardi, club officials are contemplating whether to make an approach for Woltemade.

Who is Nick Woltemade?

Such has been the 23-year-old's rise to prominence that he already has two Germany caps to his name despite a modest Bundesliga record.

Prior to this season, he had netted just twice in Germany's top flight, but 12 goals and two assists came from 28 appearances during 2024-25.

Last summer's transfer from Werder Bremen, where he netted just twice from 51 games, to Stuttgart has transformed his career, and his current club already want to offer him an improved contract.

However, before Woltemade linked up with Germany Under-21s for the European Championship, it is claimed that Chelsea expressed an interest in his signature.

On Thursday night, Woltemade scored a hat-trick as his nation cruised past Slovenia ahead of facing Czech Republic and England over the next week.

Do Chelsea need Woltemade?

Regardless of the imbalances that are being caused to Maresca's squad, Chelsea appear relentless when they see a talent that they wish to purchase.

Woltemade's career appears to be on an upward trajectory, yet Chelsea already have players in Delap and Guiu who are of a similar mould.

A potential transfer fee for Woltemade is yet to be suggested, but it is realistic to expect Stuttgart to demand at least £30m, the fee that it cost to sign Delap.

Unless Chelsea officials are moving for someone like Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen, a large section of the Chelsea fanbase would prefer to stick their current options rather than gamble on another player who has only enjoyed one productive season at a high level.