Chelsea are allegedly contemplating whether to 'exploit the uncertainty' regarding the future of a 54-cap international who currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea are reportedly considering whether to enter the race to sign Al Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The world champions are currently preparing to resume action after the October international break, faced with another seven-game stint between October 18 and November 8.

While the Blues have a well-populated squad, Enzo Maresca has had to deal with a number of fitness issues since the beginning of the campaign.

Injuries to Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have meant that the Italian has effectively been working with three recognised central-midfielders for a number of weeks.

None of their five-strong contingent in that area of the pitch are above the age of 24, and there is no active member of the first-team squad that are over 28.

Chelsea open to rare deal for 30-year-old

However, it appears that club owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital may be willing to change their approach to win the race for a potential free agent.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are monitoring the situation involving 30-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has entered his third year with Al Hilal, contributing a total of 30 goals and 26 assists from his 102 appearances for the Saudi Pro League giants.

As it stands, though, the former Lazio star has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, something that will inevitably lead to interest from elsewhere.

Despite the report acknowledging that Al Hilal are eager to secure a renewal, it is far from a certainty with Chelsea and Juventus lurking with their own offers.

Is there value in Chelsea changing their approach?

With Chelsea crowned world champions in the summer and Strasbourg flourishing with a group of players younger than the Premier League giants, criticism of the Blues' business model has subsided.

Furthermore, Chelsea have widespread quality in the engine room with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Lavia to realistically remain untouched as the first-choice trio when fit.

That all said, Milinkovic-Savic would bring extra experience to the squad, height to what is relatively short team in footballing terms and the ability to play as a number eight or number 10.

Acquiring him for a cut-price fee or as a free agent would also benefit Chelsea, who could plausibly cash in on Andrey Santos or Essugo for a favourable fee if Milinkovic-Savic was brought to West London.