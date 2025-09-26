Bayern Munich allegedly already make a decision over whether they wish to sign Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson on a long-term contract.

During the closing weeks of the summer transfer window, Bayern were involved in a transfer saga involving the Chelsea forward, eventually agreeing terms over a loan agreement.

Although Bayern paid a £14.3m loan fee, there is also an obligation to push through a £56.2m permanent deal should certain clauses be activated.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed that Jackson must make 40 starts for Chelsea to automatically receive that sum, dismissing that it is a realistic option.

Nevertheless, according to BILD, Bayern officials know how they want to act regarding Jackson come the end of the season.

What is Bayern Munich's Jackson stance?

The report alleges that Bayern have already negotiated a long-term contract with Jackson and plan to press ahead with it next year.

At this point in time, no further discussions have taken place with Chelsea due to the fee that has already been put in place.

As it stands, though, the Senegal international has only made one start and two substitute outings for Bayern, highlighting that the chances of reaching 40 starts are slim.

There would need to be injuries to star players and Bayern would need to reach at least the semi-finals of the Champions League for it to become a realistic possibility.

What is Chelsea's position regarding Jackson?

From Chelsea's perspective, they will feel that they still hold relative control over Jackson's future.

He is on a contract until 2033 and with a mammoth loan fee having already been recouped to cover approximately half of their 2023 outlay on the player, they are in an extremely strong position to make a profit at some stage.

In order to bolster their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, though, it is clear that they would prefer a permanent departure sooner rather than later.

Bayern will know that, too, and there is an inevitability over the two clubs having to find some middle ground next summer if they wish to achieve their targets regarding this particular deal.