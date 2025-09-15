Harry Kane's record vs. Chelsea

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Harry Kane's record against the Blues.

Rather than Harry Kane coming back to London, London will come to Harry Kane when his Bayern Munich side host Chelsea in Wednesday's Champions League league phase contest.

The 32-year-old has made his quintessential quick start to the campaign, firing in eight goals from five matches across all competitions, including a brace in the weekend's 5-0 Bundesliga victory over Hamburg.

Kane was a part of many a chaotic contest between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea during his time in North London, and not every statistic makes for pleasant reading for the England captain ahead of Wednesday's game.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Kane's record against Chelsea.

Harry Kane record vs. Chelsea

Played: 22

Won: 7

Drawn: 4

Lost: 11

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Having taken on Chelsea 22 times down the years, Harry Kane has never faced another opponent more times than the Blues; he has also been involved in 22 matches against fellow London rivals West Ham United.

However, the England skipper has only ended up on the winning side in seven of those 22 battles, while being involved in four draws and suffering 11 defeats, his most against a single opponent closely followed by 10 losses to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Kane has still come up with a respectable eight goals against the reigning Club World Cup winners - in addition to two assists - and he came good in both London derbies during his final season at Spurs.

Indeed, Kane was on target in both of Tottenham's Premier League battles with Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign, although he had failed to find the back of the net in five previous top-flight showdowns before registering in that chaotic 2-2 draw in August 2022.

Prior to 2022, Kane had to go back to the 2018-19 campaign for his most recent goals against Chelsea, whom he scored the winner against in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final that year.

The 32-year-old was forced out of the return fixture due to a serious ankle injury, though, as Chelsea overcame the Lilywhites on penalties to reach the final.

A few years earlier, one of Kane's finest individual displays came in a 5-3 Premier League win over Chelsea in 2015, where the striker scored a brace and laid on two assists for Andros Townsend and Nacer Chadli, winning a penalty for the former.

Kane also found the net in the unforgettable Battle of the Bridge in 2016, but he also picked up one of his five yellow cards vs. Chelsea in that same game - he has been booked against the Blues more times than any other team in his career.

