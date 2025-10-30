An Argentina World Cup winner claims that Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho should be 'brought down to earth' after his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has been told to 'stop being full of himself' by an Argentina World Cup winner.

After a bright start to life as a senior player at Manchester United, the 21-year-old's career has lost momentum over the past 12 months.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim lost faith in the player before his £40m transfer to Chelsea in the summer, a move that is currently not paying off.

While there is a general acceptance that his Chelsea career is still in its infancy, Garnacho has provided just one goal from his 331 minutes across seven appearances.

Oscar Ruggeri, who won the World Cup with Argentina back in 1986, has claimed that Garnacho needs to be 'brought back down to earth' in an attempt to kick-start his club and international career.

Garnacho "no better than anyone else"

Speaking to ESPN, Ruggeri said: "He’s no better than anyone else, you’re a football player, enjoy it, but you shouldn’t be so full of yourself.

"It’s pointless because you miss out on so much. Someone has to bring him down to earth,” he said.

“They’re not calling him up to the national team. If he comes back down to earth like he was, they’ll call him up again because he’s phenomenal on the pitch.”

Although Garnacho has earned eight caps for Argentina, he has not been called-up by Lionel Scaloni since November 2024.

Garnacho one game away from being dropped by Chelsea?

Having been rested for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the expectation is that Garnacho will start against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

However, Jamie Gittens - his direct rival for a spot on the left flank - has contributed one goal and three assists from starts against Ajax and Wolves.

Completing 90 minutes on Wednesday will likely count against Gittens in the short term, but the England Under-21 international is slowly winning over Blues fans.

If Garnacho does not produce against Spurs, he may soon find himself down in fourth in the winger pecking order.