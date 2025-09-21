Lincoln vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Lincoln City and Chelsea ahead of their EFL Cup clash on Tuesday.

League One side Lincoln City are set to welcome Premier League giants Chelsea to the LNER Stadium on Tuesday for a third round EFL Cup clash - the first meeting between the clubs in 114 years.

The Imps may be a lower-division team, but they have lost just once across all competitions this season, and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run going into this week's tie.

Meanwhile, the Blues have failed to win any of their last three matches, and will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Michael Skubala's men beat Harrogate Town 3-1 in the first round and Burton Albion 1-0 in the second to reach this stage, and Enzo Maresca's side are entering at the third round as a top-flight Champions League club.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Lincoln wins: 1

Draws: 2

Chelsea wins: 5

Lincoln are rare opponents for Chelsea, though the Blues have dominated in this matchup by winning five times, drawing twice and losing just once in the eight meetings between the two clubs throughout history.

The first clash between the Londoners and the Imps took place back in October 1905, when Chelsea beat Lincoln 4-1 in the old Division Two.

That triumph began a streak of three straight victories for the Blues, who won 4-2 in February 1906 before a 2-0 triumph in October of the same year.

It took until January 1907 for Lincoln to avoid defeat against Chelsea, drawing 2-2 in the FA Cup, and they followed that up with a 1-0 win in the replay four days later.

However, usual service resumed when the Blues took revenge by thrashing the Imps 5-0 in their February 1907 league showdown, and, after a three year gap, repeated the demolition by winning 7-0 in October 1910.

The two sides have not been in the same league or drawn each other in cup competition for more than a century, with the most recent meeting between the clubs occurring 114 years ago in March 1911, and ending in a goalless Division Two draw.

Previous eight meetings

Oct 14, 1905: Lincoln 1-4 Chelsea (Division Two)

Feb 17, 1906: Chelsea 4-2 Lincoln (Division Two)

Oct 13, 1906: Chelsea 2-0 Lincoln (Division Two)

Jan 12, 1907: Lincoln 2-2 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Jan 16, 1907: Chelsea 0-1 Lincoln (FA Cup)

Feb 16, 1907: Lincoln 0-5 Chelsea (Division Two)

Oct 29, 1910: Chelsea 7-0 Lincoln (Division Two)

Mar 04, 1911: Lincoln 0-0 Chelsea (Division Two)

