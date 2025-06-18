Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia praises FIFA’s new individual player entrances at the Club World Cup and suggests the Premier League could adopt the format in future.

Romeo Lavia backs individual player entrances at Club World Cup: ‘It could work in the Premier League’

The FIFA Club World Cup in the United States has attracted attention not only for the matches, but also for innovations in the pre-match protocol. Among the new features, the individual player entrances before kick-off have divided opinion — but for Romeo Lavia, Chelsea’s midfielder, the experience gets a thumbs up.

After the 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Monday (16 June) in Atlanta, the Belgian player praised the new format and suggested that the Premier League could consider adopting it in future.

Club World Cup ‘show’ could catch on in the Premier League

FIFA decided to revamp the traditional team entrance for the tournament in the US. Instead of teams walking out together, as tradition dictates, players were introduced one by one over the stadium’s sound system, accompanied by light shows and loud music — in a style more reminiscent of sports such as the NBA, NFL or even boxing.

Despite some awkward reactions from players unaccustomed to this level of individual spotlight, Lavia was enthusiastic about the experience.

He did, however, raise one practical concern: the temperature. While the experience was enjoyable in the heat, he admitted it might be less appealing during the colder English months.

For Lavia, the changes to the Club World Cup protocol are yet another example of how football can learn from other sporting cultures around the world. “These international tournaments always bring something new,” he said. “I think that’s part of what makes them special.”

Chelsea’s next steps in the World Cup

Starting alongside Moisés Caicedo, Lavia played only the first half against LAFC, replaced by Enzo Fernández at the break. The substitution was simply a matter of managing minutes, according to the player himself.

That will be welcome news for Chelsea fans, given Lavia’s recent fitness struggles. Signed in 2023, the Belgian midfielder endured a series of injuries that limited his involvement. Last season, however, he enjoyed a more consistent run, featuring in 16 Premier League matches — 11 of them as a starter under Enzo Maresca.

The Italian coach has been cautious in managing not only Lavia’s fitness, but also that of Reece James, another key player with a history of injuries.

Chelsea’s next match is against Flamengo, scheduled for Friday (20 June) at 7pm UK time, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The result could prove decisive in determining who finishes top of the group.

This article was originally published on Trivela.