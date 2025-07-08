Palmeiras and Chelsea may be hit with substantial fines following a heated altercation between Richard Rios and Enzo Fernandez during their Club World Cup quarter-final encounter.

Palmeiras and Chelsea may be hit with substantial fines following a heated altercation between Richard Rios and Enzo Fernandez during their Club World Cup quarter-final encounter, according to former FIFA referee and official Keith Hackett.

The incident took place during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Palmeiras on Friday, a match that saw Estevao equalise for the Brazilian side before Weverton’s late own goal handed victory to the Blues. The match was intense from the outset, culminating in a heated confrontation between Rios and Fernandez.

Tempers flare at Lincoln Financial Field

The altercation quickly escalated, requiring teammates to intervene and separate the two players as tensions boiled over at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium. Despite the chaos, no cards were issued by the match official — a decision Hackett says could lead to retrospective punishment from FIFA.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett criticised the referee’s inaction:

“We have a very clear protocol. When a confrontation occurs, the referee must act swiftly. If issuing a card, it should be held at knee height to avoid further escalation.The minimum expected would be two yellow cards. None were given — that’s a clear failure in officiating.”

£250k fines possible for 'failing to control players'

Hackett warned that both clubs could face disciplinary charges for failing to control their players — a standard FIFA charge for collective misconduct in international competitions. The resulting fines could reach as much as £250,000, a figure in line with similar cases.

Such sanctions are common in the Premier League, and FIFA are likely to follow a comparable approach. While Palmeiras have no recent disciplinary history of note, Chelsea’s situation could be worsened by prior infractions.

Chelsea’s repeat offences under scrutiny

The London club already had issues in the group stage, where forward Nicolas Jackson received a two-match suspension for an incident against Flamengo. That precedent could lead to a harsher penalty, Hackett suggests.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, exit the tournament with not only the disappointment of elimination but also the looming threat of financial penalties. Chelsea, who now prepare for their semi-final, could face sanctions while the case remains under FIFA review.

This article was originally published on Trivela.