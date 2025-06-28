Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca compares Andrey Santos to one of his star men, revealing a potential role for the Brazil international.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested where he sees Andrey Santos featuring in his Chelsea team.

The Brazil international is back with the Blues squad after a productive season-long loan stint with Strasbourg where he helped the side earn a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1.

During the group stages of the Club World Cup, though, he has made just one substitute appearance for Chelsea, towards the back end of the 3-0 victory over Esperance Tunis on Tuesday.

Santos is expected to remain on the substitutes' bench when Chelsea square off against Benfica in the last 16 on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Maresca has given an indication as to what role he sees the player taking up in his team when opportunities arise.

"I see him more like..."

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Maresca said that he sees Santos playing a similar role to Enzo Fernandez.

As quoted by sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs on X, the Italian said: "He’s working well with us, and had a very good season with Strasbourg.

"I see him more like Enzo Fernandez, as an attacking midfielder not a defensive midfielder. He’s more like Enzo than Moi or Lavia.”

How do their numbers compare?

Santos is still in the process of adapting to Maresca's style of play, that largely the reason why his minutes in the United States have been limited thus far.

Maresca has essentially revealed that he views Santos as a number eight, a more attack-minded midfielder than the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Last season, he delivered 10 goals and four assists from 32 appearances in Ligue 1. Fernandez, meanwhile, has already contributed one goal and two assists from three games at the Club World Cup to strengthen his hold of that position.

In total, the Argentina international has nine goals and 16 assists from 49 outings during 2024-25, stepping up his level as the season has progressed.