Club World Cup header www

Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca comments on Andrey Santos, compares Brazil international to star player

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea boss Maresca makes Santos comparison, suggests role for Brazil international
© Imago
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca compares Andrey Santos to one of his star men, revealing a potential role for the Brazil international.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested where he sees Andrey Santos featuring in his Chelsea team.

The Brazil international is back with the Blues squad after a productive season-long loan stint with Strasbourg where he helped the side earn a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1.

During the group stages of the Club World Cup, though, he has made just one substitute appearance for Chelsea, towards the back end of the 3-0 victory over Esperance Tunis on Tuesday.

Santos is expected to remain on the substitutes' bench when Chelsea square off against Benfica in the last 16 on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Maresca has given an indication as to what role he sees the player taking up in his team when opportunities arise.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca in thought on May 8, 2025

"I see him more like..."

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Maresca said that he sees Santos playing a similar role to Enzo Fernandez.

As quoted by sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs on X, the Italian said: "He’s working well with us, and had a very good season with Strasbourg.

"I see him more like Enzo Fernandez, as an attacking midfielder not a defensive midfielder. He’s more like Enzo than Moi or Lavia.”

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez on June 24, 2025

How do their numbers compare?

Santos is still in the process of adapting to Maresca's style of play, that largely the reason why his minutes in the United States have been limited thus far.

Maresca has essentially revealed that he views Santos as a number eight, a more attack-minded midfielder than the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Last season, he delivered 10 goals and four assists from 32 appearances in Ligue 1. Fernandez, meanwhile, has already contributed one goal and two assists from three games at the Club World Cup to strengthen his hold of that position.

In total, the Argentina international has nine goals and 16 assists from 49 outings during 2024-25, stepping up his level as the season has progressed.

ID:576376:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3409:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Andrey Santos

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Andrey Santos Enzo Fernandez Enzo Maresca Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!