Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo's Club World Cup encounter with Chelsea on Friday.

Flamengo and Chelsea, both aiming to build on winning starts in Group D of the Club World Cup, will come together on matchday two on Friday evening.

Filipe Luis's side won 2-0 against Esperance de Tunis in their opening clash, while Chelsea asserted their dominance in a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Friday's fixture.

What time does Flamengo vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Group D fixture is set to kick off at 7pm UK time on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, it is a 2pm local time kickoff.

Where is Flamengo vs. Chelsea being played?

The match is set to be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

The stadium's first ticketed event was a friendly meeting between European powerhouses Manchester United and Barcelona in 2003, and it will host a series of football's elite once again during this tournament.

The venue will also host five group-stage matches and a round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Chelsea in the UK

Online streaming

Those hoping to catch the game are in luck, because it is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every match on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with CWC content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shorty after the final whistle.

What is at stake for Flamengo and Chelsea on matchday two?

As both sides are currently drawn at the top of the standings on three points each, the potential victor on Friday would become the outright leader of the group with six points.

The winner would all but confirm their place in the knockout rounds, while a defeat would leave their final group matches, where Flamengo face Los Angeles FC and Chelsea take on Esperance de Tunis, as crucial to their qualification hopes.