As the first expanded 32-team Club World Cup nears its conclusion - with only the blockbuster final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain left to play - debate continues to swirl over whether the tournament is a worthy inclusion in football’s already congested calendar.

At the heart of the discussion are Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger – two of modern football’s managerial icons – whose opposing opinions define the divide over the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the ongoing debate and discusses whether the tournament is worthy of a place in the football calendar.

Klopp’s Club World Cup concerns

Klopp has long been critical and often complained about fixture congestion and the growing demands placed on players, and the former Liverpool manager was outspoken in his disapproval of the Club World Cup in the lead-up to the tournament.

The German, now Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, branded the tournament as “the worst idea ever”, with concerns over how little recovery time – both physically and mentally - players are being afforded.

This issue has become increasingly talked about in football, as expanded competitions like the Club World Cup and Champions League, along with talks of further expansion, have led to players playing more than ever.

With more games and longer seasons, the argument is that player welfare is being sacrificed for monetary reasons, while the quality of football is also at risk, as players are rarely able to perform at peak fitness.

Wenger’s global game vision

Wenger has hit back at Klopp, dismissing his claims and defending the Club World Cup, saying that the tournament is a needed evolution in club football.

The Frenchman, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, has previously said that the competition helps develop club football across the globe, with the Club World Cup giving a number of teams the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

In direct response to Klopp’s statements, Wenger pointed to the unexpectedly high attendance figures as evidence of the competition’s success, while he expressed his complete confidence that all participants this campaign would be eager to compete again if given the opportunity.

While he does accept that the football calendar is busy, Wenger has made the point that the Club World Cup takes place once every four years, while player welfare has improved thanks to advances in medical technology, nutrition and recovery work.

In Wenger's favour, other than Jamal Musiala’s injury - which was a result of contact rather than overuse - there have been very few injury issues at the Club World Cup, and the quality of football on display has been undeniably high.

A worthy addition to the football calendar?

While the debate is likely to continue, the tournament itself has undoubtedly delivered some high-quality and entertaining matches, and a final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain promises a climactic finish.

The competition certainly provided an international stage for the non-European teams to demonstrate their quality, with the likes of Fluminense, Botafogo and many others all showing that they could hold their own against the European elites.

Even before the final has been played, it cannot be argued that the tournament has not delivered on its promise of excitement, and while concerns over the increasing congestion will continue, the competition is sure to become a regular – and eagerly anticipated – fixture of the calendar.