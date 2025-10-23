Enzo Maresca heaps praise on Estevao after the former Palmeiras player becomes the youngest player to score for Chelsea in the Champions League.

Estevao experienced another special day wearing Chelsea's shirt. After scoring his first goal in official matches for the Blues (and in the Premier League) and securing victory against Liverpool at the start of October, the Brazilian striker found the net for the first time in the Champions League.

Estevao made history by becoming the youngest player to score for Chelsea in a Champions League match. In the 5-1 rout over Ajax on Wednesday, the former Palmeiras player registered the London side's fourth goal.

The young Brazilian's new special evening naturally earned praise from Enzo Maresca. The Blues' manager again highlighted not only Estevao's precocious talent, but also the maturity with which the lad has dealt with the start of his journey in Europe.

"It is exciting to see Estevao. The good side of him is that, sometimes, with young players, you are worried because, after a match, they play well and think they are the best. But he is polite, humble and wants to learn."

Maresca reinforced that behaviour off the pitch has also been decisive for the striker to adapt so quickly to the new context. According to the Italian manager, the player's family environment was essential for him to arrive prepared for English football.

"Estevao's family have done a good job. We are happy with the way he presents himself, but also because he is a good boy, a good boy," he concluded.

Estevao broke record of own teammate in Champions League

The celebration evening in London was also one of record-holder exchange. By scoring the fourth goal in the 5-1 victory against Ajax, Estevao, as mentioned, assumed the position of youngest player to find the net for Chelsea in the Champions League, at 18 years and 181 days.

The mark had been established minutes before by Marc Guiu, who opened the scoring and, for some turns of the clock, featured as the Blues' youngest goalscorer in the continental tournament. The change of owner so quickly highlights the impact of the London club's new generation in the competition.

Tyrique George, who also left his mark in the rout, appears amongst the youngest to score, although he is older than Estevao and younger than Guiu. In the same match, Chelsea saw three prospects confirm that the future is already happening at Stamford Bridge.

'Estevao is very similar to Palmer'

Estevao's rapid ascension has meant he is observed not only for what he already delivers on the pitch, but also for the potential he can still reach. His versatility, capacity to decide matches and tactical understanding above average for his age mean that Chelsea see in him a protagonist under construction.

This vision is reinforced by the style with which the Brazilian occupies spaces and creates imbalances, characteristics that recall the Blues' talent trajectory. Not by chance, Maresca sees in Estevao similarities with one of the London side's current pillars and his former pupil at Manchester City: Cole Palmer.

"He is very similar to Cole Palmer. I had Cole at the same age at Manchester City. Cole started on the wing and then gained more physicality. Now, Estevao plays on the wing, but, in the future, I think he will be more of an inside player."

When still managing City's youth categories, Maresca closely followed Palmer's evolution, who already showed refined technique, tactical intelligence and maturity on the pitch. Subsequently, the Italian went on to join the first team's coaching staff as Pep Guardiola's assistant, an experience that reinforced his eye for promising talents and his capacity to develop young players.

This article was originally published on Trivela.