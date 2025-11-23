Chelsea vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

One of two tantalising Champions League ties taking place in the English capital this week, Chelsea and Barcelona lock horns at Stamford Bridge in Tuesday's league-phase contest.

Hansi Flick's men and Enzo Maresca's side have both accrued seven points from a possible 12 at the midway point of the competition, although the 11th-placed Blaugrana boast a superior goal difference to the 12th-placed Blues.

Both sides enjoyed the perfect warm-ups for a UCL classic, though, as Chelsea strode to a 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley before Barca eased to a 4-0 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao on their Camp Nou homecoming.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 17

Chelsea wins: 5

Draws: 6

Barcelona wins: 6

A familiar sight on Champions League calendars during the 21st century, Chelsea and Barcelona will meet for the 18th time in a competitive game in the 2025-26 league phase, and little can separate the two sides in the head-to-head column.

Indeed, Barcelona have claimed six wins compared to five for the Blues, and another six showdowns have ended level - in fact, five of the clubs' last seven meetings have seen a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates occurred during the 2017-18 Champions League last 16, when Chelsea and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, before La Blaugrana strode to a 3-0 second-leg success thanks to a Lionel Messi brace and Ousmane Dembele effort.

Barcelona's triumph that year saw the Blaugrana belatedly avenge their agonising 2011-12 semi-final defeat, in which Chelsea edged out their Spanish counterparts 3-2 on aggregate before famously lifting the trophy in Munich.

Fernando Torres's last-gasp goal at Camp Nou - and Gary Neville's iconic exclamation on commentary - will forever live in Chelsea folklore, as might their semi-final loss to Barcelona three years before for the wrong reasons.

The La Liga side advanced on away goals following a 1-1 second-leg draw at Stamford Bridge, where referee Tom Henning Ovrebo waved away several Chelsea penalty appeals and was the subject of unrelenting verbal abuse from Blues players, including Didier Drogba, whose 'f****** disgrace' line lives on in Champions League infamy.

Barcelona also overcame Chelsea in the 2005-06 last 16 and the 1999-00 quarter-finals, but the Blues were victorious in the last 16 of the 2004-05 competition, where they marched to an unforgettable 4-2 success at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to their Champions League clashes, Chelsea and Barca's inaugural meetings came all the way back in England's triumphant World Cup year.

The two sides met in the semi-finals of the 1965-66 Fairs Cup, where the scores were level at 2-2 after two legs, but Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 5-0 in a home replay before beating Real Zaragoza 5-0 in the final.

Last 17 meetings

Mar 14, 2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (Champions League)

Feb 20, 2018: Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Apr 24, 2012: Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

Apr 18, 2012: Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona (Champions League)

May 06, 2009: Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Apr 28, 2009: Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea (Champions League)

Oct 31, 2006: Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

Oct 18, 2006: Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona (Champions League)

Mar 07, 2006: Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Feb 22, 2006: Chelsea 1-2 Barcelona (Champions League)

Mar 08, 2005: Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona (Champions League)

Feb 23, 2005: Barcelona 2-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Apr 18, 2000: Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Apr 05, 2000: Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

May 25, 1966: Barcelona 5-0 Chelsea (Fairs Cup)

May 11, 1966: Chelsea 2-0 Barcelona (Fairs Cup)

Apr 27, 1966: Barcelona 2-0 Chelsea (Fairs Cup)

